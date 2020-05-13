Boston College will take over Pine Manor College, the small, struggling liberal arts school in Chestnut Hill that serves primarily minority and low-income students, both schools announced Wednesday.
The agreement is among the first of what is expected to be many more mergers and closures of financially unstable small private schools amid the economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus.
“Boston College brings strength, stability, outstanding programs and faculty, and a proven track record in serving this important demographic of students,” said Pine Manor College president Tom O’Reilly in a news release Wednesday.
Pine Manor, a four-year college, sits on 50 wooded acres in a residential neighborhood in Brookline. The campus borders the home of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Following an agreement signed by the two schools, Boston College will establish the Pine Manor Institute for Student Success, which will fund outreach and academic support programs for underserved and low-income students.
Boston College will assume responsibility for the college, including its assets and liabilities, pending approval by accreditors.
Pine Manor students will be able to remain at their school for up to two years, according to a release from the school. Faculty who are not part of that two-year wind-down will be able to apply for jobs at Boston College, the schools said.
