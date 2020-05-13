Boston College will take over Pine Manor College, the small, struggling liberal arts school in Chestnut Hill that serves primarily minority and low-income students, both schools announced Wednesday.

The agreement is among the first of what is expected to be many more mergers and closures of financially unstable small private schools amid the economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus.

“Boston College brings strength, stability, outstanding programs and faculty, and a proven track record in serving this important demographic of students,” said Pine Manor College president Tom O’Reilly in a news release Wednesday.