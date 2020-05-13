Car plunges into Plymouth Harbor after man tries to flee from police

A car ended up in Plymouth Harbor after a man tried unsuccessfully to outrun police early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri said the suspect, Ryan Reilly, intentionally drove his mother’s car into the water and then charged at officers who ultimately subdued him with a taser.
Botieri said the incident began around midnight when an officer approached the 2020 Toyota Camry that Reilly was driving, and Reilly suddenly drove away. The officer, who was on foot, lost sight of the vehicle, and another officer joined the pursuit, he said.
The chase came to an end when Reilly steered the car — which belongs to his mother — onto a boat ramp and drove into the water.
Officers used a taser to subdue Reilly after he got out of the car and began charging at officers, Botieri said.
Reilly, 39, of Plympton, is now facing multiple charges, including failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, according to police.
