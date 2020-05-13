Cooler temperatures will continue, but warmth and more rain are on the way

Although it might not feel like it, it is now the middle of May and average temperatures are in the mid-60s. Wednesday will mark the ninth day in a row with below-average temperatures. In spite of the fact that it has been cool, we are moving forward in the calendar and hard as it is to imagine, the official start of hurricane season, June 1 to Nov. 30, is just a couple of weeks away.

Wednesday started with temperatures in the 30s once again. Although they were frost and freeze warnings posted, most areas did not reach that level, which is a good thing. However, Boston’s official low of 37 degrees did break the record for May 13, set way back in 1878 and 1882.

Advertisement

This year is forecast to be an active hurricane season and already we are seeing some tropical development in the forecast later this week and into the weekend. There’s a chance some of this moisture could play into our weather early next week in the form of rain.

Before we get to any early season tropical shenanigans, we have a beautiful sunny day today and another one on the way for Thursday. Milder air will continue to stream northward and will increase the cloudiness later Thursday afternoon, but especially on Friday. Friday the highs will get into the 70s and you’ll feel that touch of humidity in the air. Showers and even a potential thunderstorm are in the forecast for the second part of the day. I think there could be a midday break in the showers.

Perhaps as much as an inch of rain could fall Friday. Tropical Tidbits

A warm front moves through the area early Friday morning with a few showers, followed by an afternoon cold front with several more showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm. Since this system is moving rather steadily, I’m optimistic for a nice day on Saturday with abundant sunshine and readings around 70. This would be a great day to get outside and if you haven’t fired up the barbecue, Saturday evening will be perfect.

Advertisement

The forecast becomes more challenging the second part of the weekend as a system approaches from the west and we have to start watching what will happen with that tropical system off the Southeast coast.

Tropical storm formation is likely by the end of this week or the weekend. NOAA

I don’t think that the tropical system will directly impact the region. However, as a storm approaches from the west, it may pull a little bit of moisture from that Atlantic low pressure area and enhance our rainfall later Sunday and Monday.

There’s a chance the storm could even get a name, which would be Arthur. Tropical storms are given a name when winds reach 39 miles per hour and they keep this name if they become a hurricane, a highly unlikely scenario with this first system of the season.

Hurricane names for the next five seasons in the Atlantic Basin. NOAA

It might have been cold for much of May so far, but there are definitely signs of the warmer seasonal weather pattern becoming more established. The time to put away the heavier coats is finally in sight.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.