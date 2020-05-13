Deaths climb, new cases steady, as Governor Raimondo speaks about COVID-19 Wednesday

Rhode Island is the best state in the country for testing per capita. By the end of this week, the state will have performed 100,000 tests for the coronavirus, since the pandemic began.

That brings Rhode Island’s death toll to 462, with a total of 11,835 Rhode Islanders who’ve tested positive since March 1. Hospitalizations remain fairly steady, with 269 people in area hospitals, including 68 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators.

PROVIDENCE -- Eighteen more Rhode Islanders have died and 221 have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

There have been 97,922 tests conducted as of Wednesday, including 2,683 just on Tuesday, according to Health data. Rhode Island has been conducting just under 3,000 tests on most days, a number that Governor Gina M. Raimondo hopes to increase to 10,000 per day by July.

The Health Department began publishing data about where most of the tests are being performed and what percentage are positive.

While Providence ranks first for the highest number of positive tests -- 3,770 -- actually just 9 percent of the population has been tested and 23 percent of those tests were positive.

One-square-mile Central Falls had the highest percentage of its population tested, at 12 percent, with 27 percent positive tests.

