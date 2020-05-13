Dump truck falls into giant hole in Brockton

At about 4:45 p.m., as workers were replacing sewer lines, the dump truck drove over a culvert that ran under a parking lot at 45 Goddard Rd. and suddenly fell through the pavement, Albanese said.

The 10-wheel dump truck was being used by Brockton Department of Public Works employees during a sewer project, Albanese said.

A dump truck was sent tumbling into a giant hole after a culvert broke open in Brockton Tuesday afternoon, Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Scott Albanese said.

Images of the scene shared by media outlets showed the truck leaning at a 45 degree angle against the side of the giant hole.

The driver had gotten out of the truck by the time Brockton firefighters arrived at the scene and was uninjured, Albanese said.

Firefighters determined that none of the truck’s fluids had leaked into the stream the culvert led to, Albanese said. They helped pump out the fuel tanks and stayed on scene while a tow truck owned by Brockton-based Lynch’s Towing pulled the truck from the hole.

“It was pretty straight forward for us because there were no injuries and no entrapments. We wanted to make sure the tow company was safe," Albanese said. “Just the sheer size of [the truck] and weight of it was a challenge.”

The truck was out of the hole by 7:50 p.m., he said.

Albanese said parts of the culvert were likely deteriorated before it collapsed.

