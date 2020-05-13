First Black Princeton University valedictorian to attend MIT this fall

Class of 2020 member Nicholas Johnson, 22, is finishing up his bachelor’s degree in engineering at Princeton, and will start his PhD studies in operations research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this fall.

Nicholas Johnson, Class of 2020, is the first Black valedictorian in Princeton University's 274-year history, the university announced.

But before he heads to Cambridge, Johnson will be the first Black student to give a valedictorian speech at Princeton since it opened 274 years ago, the university announced in a statement.

“My journey has only been possible because of the countless people who have supported and inspired me along the way,” Johnson wrote in a post on Twitter. “Looking forward to sharing my speech as Princeton’s 2020 Valedictorian on May 31st!”

Advertisement

Thousands of people have retweeted Johnson’s announcement, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“This Princeton alum is so proud of you, Nick! Congratulations on becoming valedictorian—and making history,” Obama Tweeted. “I have a feeling this is just the beginning for you, and I cannot wait to see everything you continue to achieve.”

Johnson, who is from Montreal, will receive his bachelor’s in operations research and financial engineering, the university said.

Johnson has interned with Google and the Oxford University Integrative Computational Biology and Machine Learning Group, according to Princeton. He will work as an intern hybrid quantitative researcher and software developer at the D. E. Shaw Group this summer.

The valedictorian was president of the Princeton chapters of Engineers Without Borders and the honor society Tau Beta Pi. He has also worked on several projects while at Princeton, and his senior thesis explored the development of algorithms that could help prevent obesity in Canada.

“This work, supervised by Miklos Racz, assistant professor of operations research and financial engineering, also has applications to public health interventions designed to increase adherence to strict social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19," according to the statement.

Advertisement

Johnson said two of his professors were especially influential during his time at Princeton.

Dannelle Gutarra Cordero, a lecturer in African American studies, motivated Johnson to become a writing fellow and William Massey, the Edwin S. Wilsey Professor of Operations Research and Financial Engineering, helped fuel his passion for STEM.

“Professor Massey inspired me by sharing his ever-present love for operations research and through his advocacy for black and African American students in STEM fields,” Johnson said in the statement. “He encouraged me to pursue increasingly ambitious research projects and to share my work at academic conferences."

Johnson will receive certificates in statistics and machine learning, applied and computational mathematics, and applications of computing from Princeton in addition to his bachelor’s degree, the university said.

He has received numerous awards from the university, but said academic achievements are not the only things he will take away from his undergraduate experience.

“My favorite memories of my time at Princeton are memories of time spent with close friends and classmates engaging in stimulating discussions — often late at night — about our beliefs, the cultures and environments in which we were raised, the state of the world, and how we plan on contributing positively to it in our own unique way,” Johnson said in the statement.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



