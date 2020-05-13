Hackers affiliated with Chinese government targeting US research on coronavirus, FBI warns

The Boston bureau also linked to a statement issued Wednesday by the FBI’s national office.

“The #FBI and @CISAgov have observed [People’s Republic of China]-affiliated actors attempting to obtain public health research related to #COVID19 treatments,” the FBI’s Boston bureau tweeted Wednesday. “The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options.”

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are warning of attempts by hackers affiliated with the Chinese government to steal US research on COVID-19.

According to the statement, the FBI is “investigating the targeting and compromise of U.S. organizations conducting COVID-19-related research by PRC-affiliated cyber actors and non-traditional collectors.”

Advertisement

The groups, the statement said, have been observed trying to identify and steal “valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data” on vaccines, treatments, and testing. The statement said the FBI and CISA urge all research organizations working on COVID-19 to be vigilant in their cybersecurity efforts.

Safety precautions include patching all servers and software processing internet data for vulnerabilities; actively scanning web applications for “unauthorized access, modification, or anomalous activities”; improving credential requirements and requiring “multi-factor authentication” for logging onto systems; and identifying and suspending access “of users exhibiting unusual activity,” the statement said.

The FBI also warned that press coverage of a research group could put it in the sights of bad actors.

“Assume that press attention affiliating your organization with COVID-19-related research will lead to increased interest and cyber activity,” the statement said.

Researchers should report suspicious activity to their local FBI field office, according to the statement.

The FBI alert, which didn’t provide identifying information on any suspected hackers, comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China over the source of the outbreak and Trump administration complaints that China failed to adequately alert the world to the danger posed by the virus. China has urged the US to “stop unwarranted accusations.”

Advertisement

Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in a whistleblower complaint filed earlier this month that the WHO held an emergency coronavirus call in January attended by many US Health and Human Services officials. The WHO advised at the time that the “outbreak is a big problem,” the complaint said.

Trump has accused the WHO of mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus after it emerged in China and said he would cut funding.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.