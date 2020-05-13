High school students create website that identifies closest COVID-19 testing sites by location

“Although COVID cancelled RSI, it didn’t cancel our drive, passion, and commitment in science and helping people, and I think the website was a product of that,” said Lin, of Allston.

Instead of allowing their disappointment to get the best of them, the students used the program’s group chat to connect and use their resources and skills to develop a comprehensive website called findcovidtests.com that identifies the closest COVID-19 testing sites.

High school juniors John Lin, Yoland Gao, Kenneth Choi, and Shruthi Ravichandran were devastated when MIT cancelled the Research Science Institute, the school’s intensive international summer research program, due to social distancing guidelines. The highly coveted program was one that the students had been looking forward to all year.

Lin leads data acquisition and works on marketing for the website. “We used what we had, which was a group of talented students, and we used that to our advantage.”

RSI is a six-week program that unites top STEM high school students from around the world and allows them to conduct original scientific research free of charge. The program selects approximately 50 students from the United States and 30 international students.

Kenneth Choi from Richfield, Conn., came up with the idea for the website after seeing a need in his own community to find local testing sites.

Lin noted that the students were happy to collaborate on the website because of personal concerns about the rapid increase in cases and the severe lack of testing and widely available testing information.

“Everything was just being cancelled and spiraling out of control,” Lin said. “This is just a way for us to take initiative and to take control of the situation and to be proactive so that we can benefit the community in some way.”

The team of about 30 high school juniors quickly got to work tracking and acquiring disjointed data on testing site locations through local news stories across America.

After pairing up with Coders Against COVID19, another group that was collecting testing site data, the website now offers data regarding over 3,500 testing locations in all 50 states.

RSI’s international students translated the page into Spanish, French, Chinese and three other languages besides English.

“[The website] was definitely channeled by this kind of sadness that this was going on but with the knowledge that we as a community and as a group of students can make real change,” said Ravichandran, a member the data acquisition team.

Their goal now is to raise awareness of the website while continuing to provide the most comprehensive list of testing sites to the communities that the website aims to serve. The students also hope to include antibody testing sites if the the CDC approves antibody testing.

“It really, truly is a once in a lifetime kind of thing to be working on something so meaningful with this group of people,” said web developer Yoland Gao of Virginia Beach, Va.

To other young people interested in making a change but unsure where to start, the students shared their advice.

“Play on your strengths. Identify what your strengths are and think about what ways you can turn those strengths into actions to help the community,” Lin said.

“Take advantage of your resources they’re all out there on the web,” Choi said.