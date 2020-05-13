Maine reports 1 death, 38 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and 38 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, as the statewide death toll climbs to 66 and case count rises to 1,515.

Cumberland County reported the latest coronavirus-related death, bringing the county’s death toll to 32 since the pandemic began, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second-most deaths with 14, followed by Kennebec with eight, York with eight, Androscoggin with two, Franklin with one, and Hancock with one.

Cumberland County has also reported the highest case count of the counties, with 744, officials said. York and Kennebec follow with 269 cases and 112 cases, respectively.