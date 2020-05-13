Maine reports 1 death, 38 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and 38 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, as the statewide death toll climbs to 66 and case count rises to 1,515.
Cumberland County reported the latest coronavirus-related death, bringing the county’s death toll to 32 since the pandemic began, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second-most deaths with 14, followed by Kennebec with eight, York with eight, Androscoggin with two, Franklin with one, and Hancock with one.
Cumberland County has also reported the highest case count of the counties, with 744, officials said. York and Kennebec follow with 269 cases and 112 cases, respectively.
Since May 6, a total of 22,092 Maine residents have tested negative for the virus, officials said.
Another 30 residents have recovered from the virus since Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of recoveries to 943 people, officials said.
Two additional people were hospitalized, with the number of patients who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness climbing to 204, officials said. Of the total, 40 patients are currently hospitalized, with 20 in critical care and seven on ventilators.
There are 159 ICU beds and 226 ventilators available for use throughout the state, officials said.
