MBTA Transit Police officers exposed to coronavirus during assault investigation at Back Bay station

Multiple MBTA Transit Police officers were forced into quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19 during an assault investigation last week at Back Bay station, according to the agency.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan confirmed a few details of the investigation in an e-mail message. He said the initial incident involved a private security guard who’s alleged to have assaulted someone inside the station.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment further on the particulars of the alleged incident while the case is open,” Sullivan wrote. “That being said as a direct result of this investigation TPD officers/detectives did have a COVID-19 exposure and have been forced to quarantine pending test results. I will have no further comment regarding the pending test results of our effected [sic] officers other then [sic] we pray for their health and are hopeful for a quick return to duty.”