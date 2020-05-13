Officials offer up to $5,000 reward for information on arson fire in Plymouth

Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about an arson fire in Plymouth early Wednesday morning, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.
The fire was intentionally set at a seasonal home at 4 Avenue A shortly after midnight, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.
The home was empty at the time of the fire, Mieth said. No one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.
"Anyone who saw something or someone in the area around the time of the fire or who has any information about how it started, is asked to call the confidential Arson Hotline, 1-800-682-9229,” Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said in the statement.
The Arson Watch Reward Program, which runs the hotline, offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps solve arson cases, officials said.
