Record-breaking low temperature reported in Boston Wednesday morning

“That’s a pretty longstanding record — that’s now gone by the wayside,” said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the weather service.

In Boston, the mercury dropped to 37 degrees, which broke the previous record of 38 degrees that was set back in 1878 and 1882, according to the National Weather Service.

If you thought it was unseasonably chilly Wednesday morning, you’re absolutely right.

It wasn’t just cold in Boston, either, as temperatures hovered at or below the freezing mark in several other places around the state.

At 5:19 a.m., the National Weather Service tweeted that it was 30 degrees in Orange; 33 in Chicopee and Worcester; 34 in Fitchburg and Westfield; and 36 in Bedford, Lawrence, and New Bedford.

Researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory saw even colder weather Wednesday morning. As of 9:55 a.m., the windchill recorded on the mountain was a freezing -13 degrees, and wind gusts reached nearly 97 mph, according to the Observatory’s website.

Globe Correspondent Caroline Enos contributed to the report.





