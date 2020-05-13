Rhode Island’s most-tested cities and towns

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I highly recommend “Trial by Media” on Netflix. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 11,614 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and 444 residents had died. There were 277 people in the hospital, 72 in intensive care, and 53 were on ventilators.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 11,614 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and 444 residents had died. There were 277 people in the hospital, 72 in intensive care, and 53 were on ventilators.

Health experts have long warned that the data we have on the coronavirus is only as good as the number of people that get tested, which is why states across the country have been encouraged to ramp up testing as they begin to reopen their economies.

As you have probably heard, Rhode Island checks in as the best state in the country when it comes to testing per capita, far ahead of New York and the rest of New England.

But who is getting tested and where do they live? The state Department of Health has provided in-depth information about Rhode Island’s confirmed cases, and it is now breaking down the number of tests in each community. Here’s a look at the most-tested municipalities in the state.

Central Falls

Population estimate: 19,382

Number of people tested: 2,340

Percent of population tested: 12 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 630

Percent of people who tested positive: 27 percent

North Providence

Population estimate: 32,459

Number of people tested: 3,118

Percent of population tested: 10 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 595

Percent of people who tested positive: 19 percent

Providence

Population estimate: 179,435

Number of people tested: 16,489

Percent of population tested: 9 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 3,770

Percent of people who tested positive: 23 percent

Pawtucket

Population estimate: 71,756

Number of people tested: 6,293

Percent of population tested: 9 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 1,133

Percent of people who tested positive: 18 percent

East Providence

Population estimate: 47,449

Number of people tested: 3,488

Percent of population tested: 7 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 569

Percent of people who tested positive: 16 percent

Johnston

Population estimate: 29,235

Number of people tested: 2,134

Percent of population tested: 7 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 221

Percent of people who tested positive: 10 percent

Cranston

Population estimate: 81,196

Number of people tested: 5,629

Percent of population tested: 7 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 658

Percent of people who tested positive: 12 percent

Lincoln

Population estimate: 21,644

Number of people tested: 1,492

Percent of population tested: 7

Number of people who tested positive: 124

Percent of people who tested positive: 8 percent

East Greenwich

Population estimate: 13,073

Number of people tested: 879

Percent of population tested: 7 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 58

Percent of people who tested positive: 7 percent

Warren

Population estimate: 10,488

Number of people tested: 696

Percent of population tested: 7 percent

Number of people who tested positive: 46

Percent of people who tested positive: 7 percent

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo said for the first time Tuesday that it’s likely some state employees will have to be furloughed as Rhode Island seeks to close a massive budget gap, but she’s holding out hope that Congress will approve a stimulus plan that will help states backfill lost revenue.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick has already given you the best Rhode Island-centric movies and books. Today he looks at the best songs related to the Ocean State. These lists should get you through a few more months (at least!) of isolation.

⚓ For those PawSox fans holding out hope that the team’s new stadium in Worcester will fall apart, this won’t make you happy: Construction appears to be moving forward.

⚓ Dr. Anthony Fauci was pretty clear with Congress yesterday that he doesn’t expect a vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus to be widely available by this fall. My colleague Deirdre Fernandes explains what that might mean for colleges.

⚓ Congratulations to WPRI, WJAR, and The Public’s Radio on winning several regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 2:30 p.m. (Note the time change.)

⚓ The Wilbury Theatre Group is holding a virtual discussion at 7 p.m. that will focus on when the performing arts can reopen.

⚓ If you’re wondering whether your kid can play Little League this summer, Temple Beth-El is hosting a discussion with author Hilary Levey Friedman about the future of youth sports participation in the face of the coronavirus.

