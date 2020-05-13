Summer fairs, festivals canceled in Greater Boston

The St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, noted for its famed Greasy Pole competition and Blessing of the Fleet, has also been canceled, The Gloucester Times reported . The event, which is held the weekend before Fourth of July, Fourth of July and draws thousands to Cape Ann. Festival organizers could not be reached for comment.

The Lowell Folk Festival, Yankee Homecoming in Newburyport, and the Brockton Fair have joined the cascade of canceled events around the state due to coronavirus concerns.

Some of the most popular fairs and festivals in Greater Boston have been cancelled this summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organizers of other major events said the decision to cancel was difficult, but they had to prioritize the health and safety of their respective communities.

The cancellations comes after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said last week that the city would not hold any large-scale events until at least Labor Day. Following Walsh’s announcement, several popular summer events—including Boston Pops July 4 events and the North End feasts—were canceled.

The Brockton Fair was set to start at the end of June but organizers announced on their Facebook page May 6 that the fair was also canceled. George Carney, owner of the Brockton Fairgrounds, said he made the decision to nix the fair after it became apparent that the pandemic would not become manageable by summertime.

“There’s no sense to wait any longer because it’s not going to clear itself up in time and I felt rather than wait for somebody else to make the decision for me, I’d make it myself,” Carney said. “Everyone have seemed very disappointed but it was a chance I didn’t want people to have to take.”

The Lowell Folk Festival draws over 150,000 people every year and serves as a vital source of income for local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The festival features dozens of folk musicians and vendors that sell a variety of international foods. Organizers encouraged supporters to look forward to a “bigger and better” festival in 2021.

“We hope that volunteers and community members who support the festival will instead turn their efforts to helping those in need and affected by the pandemic," they said in the statement.

The Yankee Homecoming was scheduled to take place in late July and early August involving a number of community events to showcase local music, art, and heritage.

Organizers said in a statement that while the event will not go on as planned, they are going to try to find another way to support town businesses and organizations through the pandemic.

“Much like everything else right now, our plan is a work in progress,” the statement said. “Yankee Homecoming is here to raise the spirits of our community, showcase our local organizations and support our local businesses in any way we can.”

The Yankee Homecoming organization is already coordinating a food drive to help food banks and is also planning to distribute notes of support to nursing home residents.

“We’ve got some exciting ideas we are attempting to implement that will engage our volunteers, bring joy to the community and help those who really need it during these troubled times,” the statement said.

