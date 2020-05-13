UMass Medical student who survived coronavirus now takes care of people who have it

“It was a surreal experience to have your life swapped, to allow myself to be the patient and not be so proactive in my own care,” said Shabo, of Worcester, a fourth-year student at UMass Medical School. “I always try to deliver compassion and care when I’m with a patient, but I think I just have a different level of connection with patients now when I go in and talk to them.”

Two months and one near-death experience later, Shabo dons a mask and gloves during overnight shifts at the field hospital in the Worcester DCU Center, working directly with coronavirus patients — people in a precarious position she knows all too well.

Less than a year after completing a rotation at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Michelle Shabo, 28, found herself in March back in one of the same rooms where she had had taken care of patients. This time, she was the patient, battling a harrowing case of the coronavirus.

“One of the beauties of medicine is that it’s a noble profession,” said Dr. Michael Collins, chancellor of the medical school, in a telephone interview with the Globe. “It doesn’t surprise me that she went right back to work, because we all understand the challenges in the profession right now, and everybody wants to do their part to help out.”

Shabo got sick in February and by early March her fever was relentless. Coronavirus wasn’t known to be widespread then, and tests were difficult to come by. Few people in Worcester had contracted the illness, and no medical student had been diagnosed with it yet, she said.

For two-and-a-half weeks, Shabo’s parents took care of her at their home, keeping their distance, delivering food on demand, and hoping she would rebound. They’d faced adversity before — her mother and father had escaped Poland and Syria, respectively, during crises decades ago before moving to Worcester — but the illness tormenting their daughter was unknown.

“They’re really hard-working, blue-collar people who somehow raised a daughter to become a doctor,” Shabo said.

Shabo pushed on, hoping what she thought was an ordinary fever would break -- until she nearly couldn’t breathe.

“I remember so vividly waking up in the middle of the night so feverish and my body hurt. I literally couldn't move, it hurt so bad,” Shabo said. “It literally felt like someone was sitting on my chest. It hurt to take a deep breath.”

She had worked with patients with respiratory ailments before, but as a healthy twenty-something, Shabo had never been able to grasp the true nature of gasping for a breath of air. It’s an indescribable experience, she said.

“That was the first time in my life I really had empathy for my patients that struggle with respiratory conditions,” said Shabo, who is studying to become a urologic surgeon. “I've always had sympathy for them, but the pain was unbearable.”

When Shabo was hospitalized in mid-March, doctors discovered that she had been hit by a one-two punch of coronavirus paired with bacterial pneumonia.

After spending about a week in the hospital, her condition slowly improved. She was released and headed home to her parents, where she continued online classes for medical school, a new sense of gratitude and humility washing over her.

A sense of debt filled her, too. Shouldn’t she be helping somehow? How could she contribute to the community as a coronavirus survivor?

“Michelle is an incredibly compassionate individual and a dedicated student. She also dearly loves the Worcester community," said Dr. Sonia Chimienti, an associate professor of medicine and associate dean for student affairs at the school. "Central Massachusetts is her home, and it’s very apparent when you speak with her that she cares about the health and wellbeing of her peers, her colleagues, and her community.”

When the opportunity arose to switch her mandatory emergency medicine rotation from next spring to the current term, Shabo saw her chance. The medical school offered students the opportunity to work directly with coronavirus patients at the DCU in place of the usual rotation.

“It makes the most sense for me to do [the rotation] operating under the assumption that I have immunity,” Shabo said. “It makes the most sense for me to take care of patients instead of having someone else exposed.”

“To me, this is what we do,” Collins said. “We take care of sick people, so it doesn’t surprise me at all that when this great need [came up], a young student of ours would jump right in.”

For over two weeks, the medical student has walked through the pressurized doors into the field hospital, instilled with a new sense of purpose that she never could have previously imagined.

Shabo works at night, when patients are most susceptible to a sudden change in breathing patterns and obstructive sleeping conditions — her crew monitors vitals such as respiratory rate, pulse rate, and oxygen saturation. Her recent experience, being in the same position as the patients in the field hospital, gives her the motivation to do the work everyday.

“You can see the fright in someone’s eyes when they’re having difficulty breathing, and to be able to understand where that comes from and just be mindfully present with patients, I hope that makes a difference for them,” Shabo said. “I think that every good doctor should have the experience of being a patient.”

Although she initially kept quiet about her battle, Shabo decided to go public with the story after seeing young people on social media partying and ignoring current health guidelines. As a young person with no underlying conditions, “coronavirus almost killed me. It almost took my life, and I don’t wish that type of realization of your mortality on anyone."

“I think young people feel invincible,” she said.

Shabo plans on using her recovery to help scientists understand the virus through donating her blood for antibody studies and plasma transfusions. Donating plasma, she said, is something that any recovered coronavirus patient, with medical approval, should strongly consider.

“I think it’s one of the simplest ways that someone who has made it out the other side of this can help save a life and help care for someone that is struggling and may not be so fortunate,” she said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.