Vacationing in R.I. this summer? You might need to be tested first

During an interview on Washington Post Live , Raimondo said implementing a “robust” testing program for tourists could be one way for the state to benefit from the economic boost that comes from out-of-state residents visiting beaches and other destinations while also ensuring that outbreaks of the highly contagious virus can be contained.

Governor Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that state officials are considering asking any person from out of state who wants to vacation in Rhode Island be tested for the coronavirus, although she acknowledged that no decision has been made.

PROVIDENCE – If you’re a tourist or second-home owner planning to visit Rhode Island this summer, you might have to start your vacation with a swab up the nose.

“Rhode Island depends heavily on tourism in the summer, and we need a plan to figure out how to keep everybody safe, and also enable some tourism,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo previously announced she wants the state to administer 10,000 tests per day by July, but she hasn’t yet discussed a plan for the influx of tourists that visit certain parts of the state. On Block Island, for example, the population booms from about 1,000 year-round residents to 25,000 people a day during the summer.

Although Rhode Island has lifted its stay-at-home order, and restaurants and nonessential retailers are beginning to reopen, the state still limits visitors from out of state to those who are arriving to work, shop, or visit a doctor -- not for recreation or leisure activities such as golf. Second-home owners who stay for an extended period of time must self-quarantine for 14 days.

During Wednesday’s interview, Raimondo said she is working with governors in the region on their summer tourism plans because everyone is confronting the same challenge.

In March, Raimondo caught flak from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for targeting his state with an executive order that required anyone coming to Rhode Island from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days. She also ordered the State Police and the National Guard to pull over drivers with New York license plates to inform them of her restrictions. She later expanded that order to include all states.

