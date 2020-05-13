Brigham, Dana-Farber to study whether plasma from recovered coronavirus patients can treat the sick

The researchers are looking for people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to donate their blood. Plasma is the clear, straw-colored liquid portion of blood that remains after the removal of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

The study is dubbed the ESCAPE study (short for E valuation of the S ARS- C oV-2 (COVID-19) A ntibody-containing P lasma th E rapy), the hospitals said in a statement.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are planning to study whether blood plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus can be used to treat people who have the disease.

The researchers are asking people who have recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 to contact them about donating. Volunteers must be 14 days free of symptoms, with a negative swab, or 28 days symptom-free. People can contact bwhcovidplasma@bwh.harvard.edu; or call: 617-525-3533 to make an appointment for pre-screening, the statement said.

Only plasma from male donors with a high level of neutralizing antibodies will be used. (Female donors will not be accepted in order to avoid a rare but significant condition called transfusion-related acute lung injury, or TRALI, the statement said.)

The donations will be collected at the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

For more than a century, doctors have known that transfusions of antibody-rich plasma from patients who recovered from a disease can sometimes treat others with the illness. Since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, there has been renewed interest in arming the immune systems of sick people with plasma from those who recovered, the Globe has reported. The treatment has shown success in some smaller studies.

