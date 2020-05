Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to visit a drive-through testing site at Stanley Street Treatment and Resources (SSTAR) in Fall River Wednesday at noon. A media availability is expected following a tour of the site. Watch live here.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss