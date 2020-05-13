Feds might reduce US catch of bluefish to avoid overfishing

BOSTON — Federal regulators are considering the East Coast’s harvest of bluefish to prevent overfishing.

Bluefish are popular gamefish that are also harvested commercially for food. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the catch of the fish would be reduced by 25%, to about 2.8 million pounds, under the current plan.

The recreational harvest would be cut by nearly 40% to a little less than 9.5 million pounds. The federal bluefish recreational daily bag limit would also be reduced.