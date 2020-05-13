Harvard Medical School says classes will be online for entering students this fall

Those who will study online in the fall include medical, dental, and graduate students, as well as professionals enrolled in executive education programs, according to the message from George Q. Daley, dean of the Faculty of Medicine; Edward Hundert, dean for Medical Education; Rosalind Segal, dean for Graduate Education; and David Roberts, dean for External Education.

The school hopes that all students can safely return to campus by January, but is “mindful of the many unknowns and will update our projections as new information becomes available,” four deans said in a message to the campus community.

Students entering Harvard Medical School this fall will learn remotely to help avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, while returning students will likely have access to at least some on-site research and clinical facilities, administrators announced Wednesday.

“Given the uniqueness of our education programs, which run for 12 months and emphasize hands-on learning, we hope to be able to hold in-person research and clinical experiences for our returning medical and graduate students and will continue to closely follow institutional guidelines and public health developments,” the deans said.

School leaders have been planning intensively for the next academic year over the past several weeks, seeking “to balance health and safety with the educational aspirations of our students and the need to sustain the health care workforce,” they said.

Harvard University Provost Alan M. Garber said in late April that departments across the university were planning for many — and possibly all — fall classes to be delivered online.

Testifying for a Senate panel on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said there would be no vaccine before fall classes begin at the nation’s colleges and public schools and cautioned that it’s unlikely there will be a treatment widely available by that time.

Administrators at the medical school will provide further details on housing, travel, financial aid, and start dates to incoming and current students in the coming days, the deans said. They will also help instructors prepare online courses that meet Harvard’s standards, they said.

“Our dedicated program faculty, staff, postdocs and students have already displayed unrivaled creativity and commitment to scholarship and learning through a revised curriculum,” they said. “We look forward to what they will design and accomplish this fall to advance our critical mission of education, research and service.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.