Memorial Day is coming, and Cape Cod beaches still aren’t ready for the masses amid the coronavirus

“Our life revolves around the beach in the summer,” he said. But Carter recognizes he may have to amend his habits this season as Cape Cod — and the rest of Massachusetts — attempt to cautiously resume some operations amid the threat of coronavirus.

On most summer afternoons, Adam Carter leaves the air-conditioned confines of his job at the Marine Biological Laboratory and zips to meet his wife and two kids for a dip and dinner at Craigville Beach. On the weekends, he’ll traverse the dunes of Sandy Neck in his Jeep, or the family will hop from one beach to the next to soak in the sun.

Town managers contend that beaches will operate differently but struggle when pressed on specifics. Most officials on the Cape are looking to Governor Charlie Baker to institute guidelines on how to manage anticipated beach crowds, but so far the state has not provided town managers with guidelines or an assurance that they’ll come before June.

Picnic tables sat empty along the parking lot of Nauset Beach in Orleans. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I’m getting nervous that the weather will change and it’s going to be a mob scene down here,” said Dustin Pineau, director of beaches and recreation in Dennis, which boasts the popular West Dennis Beach.

For now, the unseasonably cool weather has dissuaded the cooped-up masses from descending upon Cape beaches, but with warmer weather on the horizon and Memorial Day weekend just over a week away, anxiety is mounting.

Keeping their social distance, friends (left to right) Carmen Roderick from Truro, Jillian Small from Harwich, Brooke Williams from Dennis, and Melissa Ednie from Dennis enjoyed the sun Wednesday afternoon John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“Typically we get very busy for Memorial Day, then it all dies down for a while until the kids get out of school,” said John Ohman, the longest-serving Barnstable County delegate, who’s made his living as a proprietor of popular beachside restaurants in Brewster and Orleans. “But now it’s a new world. It’s the Wild West on Cape Cod.”

Asked when the state intends to announce any regulations or recommendations for beaches, Ryan Boehm, a spokesman for the Office of Housing and Economic Development, said Tuesday: “The Reopening Advisory Board continues to meet with a variety of business groups and community coalitions, and working groups within the administration are also planning for next steps on testing and tracing, transportation, child care, and outdoor recreation, among others.”

Julian Suso, town manager of Falmouth, which operates 11 beaches, including three that are public, said, “There have been multiple requests for a plan, but I don’t know how specific that is going to be.”

“Summer is coming," he said. "We’re guardedly optimistic that the state will be definitive enough to give us some basic protocols and are anxiously awaiting those questions being addressed.”

Orleans-05/13/2020-Matej Souza, 5, of Chatham, carried a pail of water from the ocean as he made sandcastles on Nauset Beach with his mother Sandy Shuker (left), sister Kahlei, 9 months, and grandmother Lucia Colla. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

More than 5 million tourists flock to the Cape each year, predominantly in June, July, and August when the water and weather warm at its 130-plus beaches. This summer, visitors will be greeted by abundant signage laying out social distancing guidelines. Some parking lots may be more restrictive than usual. Bathrooms and changing rooms may be closed entirely. Capacity at snack shacks may be limited.

Brian Carlstrom, superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore, which operates six popular swimming beaches, said all of those precautions are being considered, but none have been finalized.

“I’m very concerned,” said Carlstrom. “We’re going to be inviting, through a phased approach, the public to come back and enjoy the seashore. But it’s going to look very, very different in the face of COVID from what anyone has experienced previously.”

A sign in the parking lot of Nauset Beach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Even during the height of the pandemic, beaches in most Cape towns have remained open. Public parking lots, however, have been mostly off-limits since April 2, when Baker issued an emergency order to close all coastal parking areas managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation to prevent large groups from congregating by the ocean.

Baker said last week that the decision to close parking lots “was just based purely on the behavior we saw when they were open over two nice days over a weekend when people were not abiding by or paying any attention to distancing rules."

Nevertheless, in mid-April, throngs of North Shore beachgoers took to Plum Island, despite the parking restrictions.

“People being creative as they are, those measures weren’t as effective as we hoped,” said Newbury Police Chief Michael Reilly.

In recent weeks, the weather has worked to the advantage of towns still scrambling to cobble together guidelines for their beaches. But May forecasts in New England are nothing if not mercurial.

Record-breaking cold temperatures have kept the beachgoers at bay, but much warmer weather is tentatively forecast for Memorial Day weekend.

Last Wednesday, the region unveiled the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force, a group of town administrators, local politicians, and business owners who aim to develop a consistent and safe approach to reopening the Cape.

People sat on the lifeguard tower at Craigville Beach in Centerville. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Cape and Islands Senator Julian Cyr, who serves as the public information officer for the task force, said they have conveyed their concerns and recommendations to the governor’s Reopening Advisory Board, but have not received specifics on the timing or contents of beach guidelines from the board.

“We are working to make sure that those public health guidelines are uniform and communicated in a consistent fashion with a simple message so that people are able to comply with it,” Cyr said.

While the specifics remain uncertain, all officials agree that social distancing will be a main priority on the beaches throughout the entire summer.

Mark Ells is a member of the new task force and manager of Barnstable, the largest town on the Cape and operator of tourist hot spots like Craigville and Veterans Park beaches. During a town council meeting last week, he said there will be a heightened police presence at the town’s beaches.

“We will ask people politely not to crowd,” Ells said. “If they argue, we will ask them to leave. If they won’t leave, we will have them removed.”

Ells said a repeat offense would result in that beachgoer being banned from Barnstable beaches for the summer.

“If we see ourselves losing ground on the public health and safety aspect of this then we will have to take more restrictive action by closing beaches altogether," Ells said. "It will make a lot of people upset, but we will do it if we are forced to.”

Adam Carter, who lives in Hyannis but jumps around the Cape for beach days, hopes it doesn’t come to that. He and his family just moved to the Cape last June and have been looking forward to their first full summer.

“It may not be comfortable or normal, or necessarily enjoyable at all times, but we all will need to sacrifice a little bit and understand that being a little uncomfortable is better than no access at all. We can’t go backward,” he said.

Centerville, MA 5/12/2020: People walking with masks on at Craigville Beach on Cape Cod. Story focuses on what will happen when the weather warms and the masses descend upon Cape Cod beaches. Lingering questions include: will parking be limited, will public facilities like bathrooms and showers be open, will there be social distancing enforcement? Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.