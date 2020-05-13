Civility goes out the window . . . over ice cream, over noodles

Really, this should have been a recipe for calm

It is absolutely stunning what people can find to complain or become belligerent about.

In response to Eileen Padua’s May 11 letter, which balked at the number of a recipe’s ingredients and said kids wouldn’t like it (“A recipe for — well, certainly not disaster, of course, but, um . . .”): I eagerly made the peanut butter noodles with Asian seasonings (Food, April 29), and this dish was very much loved by my entire family, who remarked that it was the best peanut noodles they had ever had. It’s a keeper. I had all the ingredients on hand in my pantry except for cilantro, which my local Bolton Orchards had available. Otherwise, I would have substituted parsley. I also added molasses to the light brown sugar to substitute for dark brown sugar. And yes, peanut noodles are traditionally served cold, salad style. We also served it with pan-fried chicken tenders. A really delicious meal.