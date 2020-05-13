Civility goes out the window . . . over ice cream, over noodles

Really, this should have been a recipe for calm
It is absolutely stunning what people can find to complain or become belligerent about.
In response to Eileen Padua’s May 11 letter, which balked at the number of a recipe’s ingredients and said kids wouldn’t like it (“A recipe for — well, certainly not disaster, of course, but, um . . .”): I eagerly made the peanut butter noodles with Asian seasonings (Food, April 29), and this dish was very much loved by my entire family, who remarked that it was the best peanut noodles they had ever had. It’s a keeper. I had all the ingredients on hand in my pantry except for cilantro, which my local Bolton Orchards had available. Otherwise, I would have substituted parsley. I also added molasses to the light brown sugar to substitute for dark brown sugar. And yes, peanut noodles are traditionally served cold, salad style. We also served it with pan-fried chicken tenders. A really delicious meal.
And as for the nasty, vitriolic ice cream patrons at Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee (“When ‘scream for ice cream’ became social-distance anger,” Metro, May 11), who selfishly felt it necessary to yell and swear at and traumatize young employees, shame on them. They owe an apology to the owner and staff, let alone others in line who had to witness their immature tantrums.
Cynthia Jaquith
Bolton
Cones of shame
To all those who were yelling at the folks at the Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour: It’s the ice cream that’s supposed to melt, not your common sense.
Mark Nardi
Needham
This should not be a forum for cheap shots
You printed a letter from a reader who took a cheap shot at a recipe for peanut noodles. The reader complained about the number of ingredients, and she included salt and pepper in her count. She really should not have been taken seriously. If she doesn’t like the recipe, she doesn’t have to make it. If salt and pepper overload her brain, she is not qualified to comment on recipes at all.
By printing her letter, you allowed her to take a cheap shot at a cook who made a good suggestion about something we can cook during a pandemic or any time. You should not give a platform to people like that.
Kathleen Stone
Boston