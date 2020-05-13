Hospitals expecting people to rush back for normal care are in for a surprise

The front-page article “After the surge: Hospitals prep for non-virus care” (May 3) describes how hospitals are gearing up to work through the backlog of canceled appointments and procedures. Hospitals assume that there will be tremendous pent-up demand for their services. They are looking forward to getting back to normal with cases that pay the bills.

They will be in for a rude surprise, however, because many people will continue to stay away. Instead, patients will use telemedicine, pursue less aggressive treatments, or just wait for time to heal what ails them.

For years, health care experts and insurers have known that hospital care is overutilized and sometimes dangerous. Now COVID-19 has done what copays, deductibles, and hospital safety reports never could: keep patients away.