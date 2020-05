OK, I chuckle at Dilbert, Zippy, and the mandarin, cavalier columns of Alex Beam. Otherwise, is The Boston Globe funny? Not at all. So how refreshing it was to read Billy Baker’s “The novelty’s wearing off, one phase at a time” (Page A1, May 6), the most humorous take I’ve seen anywhere on the daily blahs of residing with COVID-19. I say, give this guy a weekly column to amuse us!

Gerald Peary