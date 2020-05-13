Sweet spot near the Hull ferry onced owned by Johnny Cupcakes founder

Year built: 1890

Square feet: 2,725

Beds: 5

Baths: 3 full

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $9,689 (2020)

Once the home of entrepreneur Johnny Earle, who created the Johnny Cupcakes line of clothing, this home is nicely positioned for anyone in need of a fast trip into downtown Boston — an MBTA ferry dock is less than a 10-minute walk away.

Originally built in 1890, this house sits deep on a 0.65-acre lot and at the end of a broad driveway that separates into two ribbons of asphalt that wrap around the house. This allows one to enter at the back of the house, via a broad deck that also wraps around to the front entrance. Here the age of the home becomes apparent in a wonderful way: a foyer stairwell with carved wooden balusters and newel posts.

This is not an open-floor plan home, but one that has maintained the historic design of separate rooms with purpose. Access is via wide doorways that connect rooms to form a coherent whole.

The living room, past double doors off the foyer, features a coffered, coffee-colored ceiling with white beams, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, and a working gas fireplace with a wooden mantel and a mirror believed to be original to the home. This house also has a design feature in several rooms that boosts the natural light and increases the flow of ocean air: bump-outs with windows on all three sides. The living room has one, an excellent reading spot with a window seat.

From the living room, a set of pocket doors opens to a den with a windowed bump-out, crown molding, a metal chandelier with candle-like lights that hangs from a plaster medallion, and a working gas fireplace that’s original to the home and boasts a wooden mantel.

The den connects to the 256-square-foot dining room, which can also be reached from the foyer. An Edison bulb sits in the middle of a wire-basket light in the center of the ceiling, casting a glow on the crown molding, the windowed bump-out, and the hardwood floors. Behind a door is a bath with a round shower stall, a porcelain sink, and black-and-white diamond-tile flooring. It’s unusual to have a bathroom off the dining room, but it could be a good spot to rinse off after a day at the beach.

The kitchen is the final room on this level and one of two in the house. Its 210 square feet is a study in white, black, and gray. Four pendant lights hang over slabs of dark granite atop an angled island with seating for at least six, white cabinets, and bead board. The appliances, including the gas stove, are black. A door leads out to a second deck, one that offers water views between neighboring homes.

A curving stairwell leads to the second floor — and the second kitchen. At 180 square feet, this space has more of a kitchen-like feel to it, with white cabinets, a subway tile backplash, black granite counters, an electric fireplace, black appliances, a bay window, and a slider to the third deck, which offers water views.

There are also four bedrooms on this floor that range in size from 110 to 238 square feet. Natural light is abundant in all four, as they each have at least two windows. The flooring is hardwood, and the bedrooms share a full bath next to the kitchen with a single vanity, a tile floor, and a shower.

A stairway near the kitchen leads to the third floor and the master suite, the design of which seems to be influenced by someone skilled in wattle and daub: Exposed brown beams look like latticework against the cream-colored ceiling. The suite is composed of three substantial rooms: a 493-square-foot bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a pellet stove, a walk-in closet, and a bath. Here the shower is clad in river stone, the sink is porcelain, and the flooring is tile.

The basement is unfinished.

Sacha Anastasio of Lamacchia Realty in Westford is the listing agent.

Sacha Anastasio of Lamacchia Realty in Westford is the listing agent.

