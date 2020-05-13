Baseball players’ union holds internal discussions on MLB’s restart proposal

The MLB Players Association is polling its membership to get a better handle on the concerns players have on both the health and economic fronts. Both of those are formidable hurdles to overcome if the union is to forge an agreement with the owners in time for players to report for a modified spring training in June and start a shortened season in early July.

A day after Major League Baseball made a presentation to players about health and safety protocols it wants in place before baseball can resume and about the economic impact of not having fans in ballparks, the owners and players used Wednesday for internal discussions on how to move forward, according to baseball sources.

Advertisement

The sides did not discuss the sticky issue of players’ paychecks on Tuesday.

The teams want to make a 50-50 revenue-sharing model a primary feature of any agreement. The union wants no part of tying salaries to revenue. Each side has its own health and safety experts, and the union consulted with theirs Wednesday.

MLB is expected to deliver more details on its medical protocols to the union in the coming days.

MLB proposed an 82-game season, a universal DH, expanded rosters, an expanded playoff format, and a three-division realignment system based on geography instead of American and National League affiliations. Those logistics are not expected to snag the talks.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB