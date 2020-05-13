Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

Some channel–flipping may be required
Reds-Red Sox, Game 7, 1975 World Series (MLB Network, 11 a.m.)
Don’t throw the eephus to Tony Perez, Spaceman. Don’t do it. (One of these times he’ll listen.)
Rays-Red Sox, June 5, 2008 (NESN, 6 p.m.)
The Rays and Red Sox sure have liked to punch each other through the years.
Hawks-Celtics, Game 7, 1988 Eastern Conference semifinals (NBCSB, 8 p.m.)
This one is all about the transcendent Larry-‘Nique duel, but know who else has an excellent game? Doc Rivers, who finishes with 16 points and 18 assists.
Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.