Nassar-related charges dismissed against former MSU president Lou Anna Simon

A judge dismissed criminal charges Wednesday against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon , who was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 as they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar . Simon last year was ordered to trial in Eaton County, near Lansing. But Circuit Judge John Maurer tossed the case, saying a lower court judge had abused her discretion in finding enough evidence to keep the case going. Nassar, who was a campus doctor, is serving decades in prison. Hundreds of women and girls, mostly gymnasts, said he molested them during visits for hip, back and leg injuries. The charges against Simon centered on a 2018 interview with investigators who said they wanted to know what officials at the East Lansing school knew about Nassar. Authorities alleged that Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic, and that she knew of the nature of the complaint. But Simon insisted that she was aware only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor. She said she didn’t learn anything specific about Nassar until 2016.

Mike Pouncey said he is ready to go whenever NFL teams are allowed to return to their facilities to hold workouts or training camp. The Los Angeles Chargers center said during a conference call that he has been cleared to return by doctors who did his neck surgery. Pouncey played in just five games last season before undergoing surgery in October … Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said that he wants to be a “Colt for life” and plans to retire at the conclusion of his next contract, ESPN reported. Hilton is headed into the final year of his current deal. He and the Colts had some contract extension talks, but they shelved things once the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this spring …Lawyers for XFL owner Vince McMahon argued in court filings that the wrestling magnet was justified in firing league CEO Oliver Luck last month just before the football operation shut down. Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, filed a federal lawsuit last month over his April 9 termination, alleging McMahon breached their contract. He is seeking $23.8 million, a figure released in court documents. Attorneys for McMahon, the chief executive of Connecticut-based WWE, which backed the new league, argued that Luck was fired for cause, in part because he failed to devote all of his business time to his XFL duties. They also accuse Luck of improperly using a league cell phone and ignoring a directive from McMahon not to hire players with “questionable or problematic backgrounds.”

Basketball

Former Celtic McCarthy dead at 86

John McCarthy, who won an NBA title with 1964 Boston Celtics and helped the Canisius Golden Griffins to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in the 1950s, died at 86 on Saturday. Canisius announced he of natural causes in the Buffalo, N.Y., suburbs, where he grew up and lived most of his life. McCarthy spent six seasons in the NBA, playing guard from 1956 to ’64. He closed his career by playing 28 games with the Red Auerbach-coached Celtics, who were in the midst of winning eight consecutive titles. … Wilson will begin manufacturing game balls for the NBA again starting with the 2021-22 season. Next season will be Spalding’s 37th and final season in that role for the NBA. Wilson, the NBA’s original manufacturer, will also provide game balls for the WNBA, the G League and, when it begins, the Basketball Africa League … Former NBA point guard Mo Williams is Alabama State’s new head coach. The historically Black college announced his hiring on Tuesday. Williams spent 14 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 … Georgetown basketball guard Mac McClung plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal so he can switch schools after taking his name out of consideration for the NBA draft. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a sophomore this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games.

Soccer

Academy players to join MLS

Sixty-five former US Soccer Development Academy teams will join Major League Soccer’s elite player development program. The federation’s development academy was disbanded April 15 amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving some 200 youth teams nationwide with an uncertain future. The new program will include teams from all 26 current MLS franchises, the four planned expansion clubs, five USL teams and 60 nonprofessional clubs, and involve some 8,000 players, according to details provided by MLS, which had previously said it would fill the void left by the shuttering of the federation academy … Tottenham and England footballer Dele Alli said he was attacked by robbers at his home and ordered to hand over valuables. Police confirmed they were called to a house in Barnet early Wednesday after two men gained entry and stole jewelry, including watches, before fleeing. No arrests have been made … Switzerland’s attorney general was summoned by a parliamentary panel considering an impeachment process for his misconduct during investigations of soccer corruption and a secret meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Michael Lauber must appear before the judicial commission next Wednesday, panel chairman Andrea Caroni said at a news conference in the Swiss capital Bern.

Hockey

Feaster first woman coach for US junior team

Theresa Feaster of Providence is the first woman on the coaching staff for the US national junior hockey team as video coach, a move announced Wednesday by USA Hockey. She joins Ted Donato, Kris Mayotte and Steve Miller assisting Nate Leaman, who is also the head coach at Providence. That’s where Feaster is heading into her ninth season and fifth as director of men’s hockey operations.

