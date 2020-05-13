Patriots receiver Marqise Lee hopes to put last two injury-riddled seasons behind him

Lee missed all of 2018 after a hit in an exhibition game resulted in a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL. His 2019 campaign last just six games because of a shoulder injury.

One of a crop of new wide receiver candidates for the Patriots, Lee is eager to put the last two injury-riddled seasons in the rearview and he thinks he’s found the ideal spot for a fresh start.

“My biggest thing was I just knew the last couple of years I didn’t have the opportunity to do the things I needed to do as a player,’’ Lee said via video call Wednesday. “I felt like me choosing [to go to] New England this season, in a sense, [is] to try and get back to myself. I feel like this place is the perfect place to try to get back to yourself.’’

Though his New England indoctrination has been of the virtual variety, Lee believes he has a grasp on the environment.

“Very strict, basically all about football and handling your business,’’ he said. “I feel like I was a little bit off on that point these last two injuries I had. I just want to get back on track and get everything on point. I felt like New England was the right place for me.’’

If Lee can stay healthy, the Patriots could end up with one of the best bargains of the free agent season. When he’s 100 percent, Lee is a sneaky fast receiver with quick feet, fluid route-running ability, and strong hands. He plays bigger and stronger than his 6-foot, 196-pound frame would suggest.

Prior to his two lost years, Lee played in all 16 games for Jacksonville in 2016, catching a career-high 63 passes for 851 yards and 3 touchdowns. The following season, he had 56 receptions for 702 yards and 3 TDs. He added four catches in the AFC Championship game loss to the Patriots.

Marqise Lee has played in 59 games in five years in the NFL. John Raoux/Associated Press

The Jaguars rewarded Lee with a four-year, $38 million extension in 2018, but he had just three catches after signing that deal. Lee’s Patriots deal is for one year with a maximum value of $1.0475 million.

Memories of that AFC title game, when the Jaguars held a late lead but couldn’t hold on, also attracted Lee to New England.

“It just showed the resiliency of New England, in my eyes," he said. "We’ve seen them in a lot of opportunities just as far as games where they’ve been down and they just fought and came back. I can honestly say one vivid memory on that sideline with Jacksonville, I remember thinking, ‘All right, we’ve just got to finish this out and we’ll be fine.’ Even knowing what they had over there, you could just see it in their eyes, they’re not giving up. They’ll continue to fight and continue to rock out. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I feel like everybody on this team is willing to fight and that’s just their mentality. I’m the same way. I’m just coming in and trying to help.’’

Lee, who acknowledged he’s not “tech savvy,’’ said it has been challenging as he tries to immerse himself in a new culture and develop a bond with his new teammates via the Web.

“I’m the type of person who likes to get to the facility and be around the coaches, so it’s kind of hard,’’ said Lee, who said he’s known Bill Belichick since a conversation they had during the predraft process. “So, we’re just trying to utilize our time as much as we can. Even without the coaches, we try to hop on Zoom and the Web thing, just to try to communicate with each other, just to make sure everybody’s fine, their families are fine, just make sure the ones who are newly acclimated to the team are up to par as far as the football aspect and the basic information that we need to know as far as being on the team. So, it’s difficult, but everybody’s going through it.’’

Marqise Lee has struggled with injury at times over his career, but he believes he found a great place to hit the reset button in New England. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Lee said assistant coaches Jedd Fisch, who was his offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, and Mick Lombardi, whom Lee referred to as the receivers coach, have been helping him adjust.

“I talk to the receiver coach, Coach Mick, for the most part and just try to stay on top of my things with him. But if I do have other questions, if he’s busy or things like that, we do have the opportunity to reach out to other coaches. So, that’s why Coach Fisch’s line is always available to hit up and communicate as far as if I have any questions,’’ Lee said.

Lee labeled himself “reliable in all aspects” and said he’s available “to help the team in whatever aspect” it needs.

“I’m just here — if they need a body, I’m here — a healthy body, an opportunity to rock out and try to do as much as I can,’’ he said.

Jim McBride