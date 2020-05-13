The sports world is beginning to reopen; here is where some major sports stand

MLB : An owners’ proposal to restart the season in June is in the hands of the players’ union.

UFC : Dana White’s fight club was the first sport to return in the United States, with a card staged Saturday despite a fighter testing positive for coronavirus — a day before his bout. The fighter was immediately sent away but the punches still flew, so far without a coronavirus-related incident.

The sports world is beginning to reopen, with the UFC Wednesday night staging its second fight card in five days and NASCAR returning Sunday. A look at where some sports stand:

NBA: Signs appear positive for a resumption, the sentiment being a likely jump straight into the playoffs, said Jaylen Brown, the Celtics forward and a vice president of the NBA Players Association.

NHL: Commissioner Gary Bettman said he is confident the season can resume and that the Stanley Cup will be awarded. At a virtual town hall hosted by the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, Bettman said canceling would be “too easy” of a solution, TSN in Canada reported.

NFL: Are you kidding? All systems go for the most powerful league in sports, which already has held a virtual draft to an unprecedented viewing audience and released its schedule to an sports-starved public.

Golf: An exhibition to raise money for COVID-19 is scheduled Sunday (Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff). The PGA Tour will resume June 11-14 for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth.

NASCAR: Live racing returns Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without fans, of course.

MLS: The league reportedly has proposed placing all 26 teams in the Orlando area this summer and playing competitive matches without spectators at the Disney sports complex.

