Thaddeus Moss explains why he didn’t sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent

How close did the Patriots come to landing a second-generation pass-catcher last month?
Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of former New England receiver Randy Moss, almost ended up with the Patriots. But they weren’t fast enough, he explained Wednesday.
Moss said once the draft was done, the Redskins called first, followed by New England and Cincinnati. Because Washington was first to reach out, he decided to sign with the Redskins.
“As soon as the draft was over, they were the first ones to contact me,” Moss said Wednesday. “That meant a lot to me. They were the first team to contact me, and that’s what I was going to stick with and go with. Was I disappointed in being undrafted? Absolutely. It was kind of a slap in the face to me.”
Thaddeus Moss finished with 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns last year with LSU. His father Randy spent three-plus seasons (2007-10) of his Hall of Fame career with New England, and had 259 receptions for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns.
