Thaddeus Moss explains why he didn’t sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent

How close did the Patriots come to landing a second-generation pass-catcher last month?

Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of former New England receiver Randy Moss, almost ended up with the Patriots. But they weren’t fast enough, he explained Wednesday.

Moss said once the draft was done, the Redskins called first, followed by New England and Cincinnati. Because Washington was first to reach out, he decided to sign with the Redskins.