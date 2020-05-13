US Open searching for alternative sites to Flushing Meadows in New York

The scheduled late-August start of the tournament is still three months away. But the dual realities of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the financial peril the USTA would face if it has to cancel have forced the organization to consider whether it can hold its premier event somewhere besides Flushing Meadows, the park next to the central Queens neighborhoods that have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

After weeks of clinging to its hopes of holding the US Open at its traditional New York home in front of fans, the US Tennis Association has begun to seriously explore a series of alternative plans for the signature event that accounts for more than 80 percent of its revenue.

Any move from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center — its home since 1978 — would be both unusual and an enormous financial sacrifice for a $400 million tournament that attracted 738,000 fans last year, generated most of the USTA’s $161 million in ticket revenue and prompted hundreds of millions more in broader spending on things like hotels and restaurants.

Yet as the public health crisis drags on, it becomes more difficult to see a path toward holding the event as originally planned.

Over the weekend, New York City officials floated the idea of using the site of the tournament as a quarantine center for people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, a 12-court indoor facility at the tennis center was converted into a temporary 350-bed hospital, and another stadium on the grounds was used to prepare and distribute up to 25,000 packages of meals every day for patients, workers and children. Chris Widmaier, the chief spokesman for the USTA, said Wednesday that the last patient at the temporary hospital had left and that work to convert the building back into a tennis facility had begun.

“I think what they will end up trying to do is go elsewhere,” said Donald Dell, the longtime tennis agent and promoter who last month participated in a call with tennis officials and the White House about the logistics and financial details of staging tennis tournaments in the coming months.

Other options for the U.S. Open this year, although perhaps not in late summer, could be Orlando, Florida, at the organization’s 100-court training facility, or near Palm Springs, California, at the site of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

No matter the venue, holding the tournament would be difficult anyway because players would need to travel to the United States from all over the world — a challenge that is hurting the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours as they seek ways to restart.

In a statement, Widmaier said the organization “continues to plan and model numerous scenarios for the 2020 U.S. Open.”

“Obviously, cancellation of the event would have a significant impact on our Association but not an insurmountable one,” he said.

The crucial decision the USTA is facing illustrates the difficult choices that sports organizations are confronting as they try to navigate a series of costly alternatives to large gatherings.

Bringing players back to the fields of competition — if government health authorities allow it — carries obvious risks to athletes and others who might participate, as well as to live spectators. The costs of not playing, though, are substantial, and the ramifications, including mass layoffs and the likely inability to fund sports development programs, will reverberate for years.

The USTA is a nonprofit organization that has to disclose some financial information, which provides a rare window into the economic crisis that COVID-19 has delivered to professional sports. Beyond tickets, corporate hospitality sales produced $42.4 million last year, and the USTA generates $140 million in media rights fees, including an 11-year, $825 million deal with ESPN. USTA’s earnings come chiefly from the US Open, and it makes some money from smaller tournaments.

Staging the tournament last year cost $242 million in direct and indirect expenses, including nearly $70 million in prize money.

Complicating its decision for this tournament, the USTA made what in hindsight seems like a losing bet not to purchase cancellation insurance.



