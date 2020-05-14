For Andre Dubus, daily poetry and dreams of dinner parties

BOOKS : Are you able to keep writing during the pandemic?

In his critically acclaimed memoir, “Townie,” the writer Andre Dubus III describes his hardscrabble youth in Massachusetts’ depressed mill towns — years, he says, that ultimately prepared him for the pandemic. “I grew up kind of scrappy,” he says, which taught him to be calm in a crisis. Dubus is the author of seven books, including the best-selling “House of Sand and Fog,” which was made into a film, and most recently “Gone So Long.” He teaches at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and lives in Newbury.

DUBUS: I’m still able to put myself in that kind of cocoon. It’s less for my own gratification. I feel a responsibility to keep bringing these characters to life. Your writing doesn’t care if you’re going through a divorce or you just won the lottery. Those of us who are lucky enough to have solitary creative callings have long been forced to concentrate no matter what is going on.

BOOKS: Have you changed your working habits at all?

DUBUS: In the past I would never answer the phone before going to my writing room unless it was one of my kids calling, but now I call my mother each morning. I would have never done that before. I’m also teaching online and that has multiplied that work by ten. I’m a hater of the digital of world but what a fan I’ve become of Zoom. It’s a nice change to see more of the value of digital technology. Still, it’s much easier to teach what you know about life if you are in the room with your students. My god do I miss that face-to-face engagement

BOOKS: What have you learned about yourself?

DUBUS: I didn’t know what a friggin’ hugger I am. My god! My body is starving for hugs. I do get to snuggle up with my wife. We watch Netflix and finally discovered “Mad Men,” which I had no desire to watch when it came out because I friggin’ hate advertising but that is a great show.

BOOKS: How else has the pandemic changed your life?

DUBUS: I’m now the shopper for five households. I go to Market Basket in Newburyport, which I never used to shop in, with three shopping lists. Then I go to Shaw’s, where I’ve shopped for 30 years, to shop for my family. It’s a four-hour jaunt. It’s got me thinking about love as an action. I can tell my brother-in-law that I love him until I’m blue in the face but there’s a real satisfaction in showing love rather than saying it.

BOOKS: What have you been reading?

DUBUS: I read lots of galleys of books by former students and first-time novelists. I just finished a beautiful novel, “The Revelations,” by Erik Hoel, a neuroscientist, who was in a creative writing class of mine when he was 13. I also just finished this wonderful book of feminine philosophy, “Think Like a Feminist,” by my colleague at UMass, Carol Hay, which comes out this September. I read a gorgeous historical novel, “Yours, Jean,” by Lee Martin, who not enough people have heard of even though one of his books was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. I also read “Barker House,” by David Moloney. He was a correctional officer for years, and these intertwined stories are about correctional officers in a New Hampshire prison. I also read poetry every day before I write.

BOOKS: Which poets are you reading?

DUBUS: I’m reading the collected poems of C.K. Williams, and Marie Howe’s latest collection, “Magdalene.” A few days ago I found “The Best American Poetry 2014,” edited by Terrance Hayes, on my bookshelf and have been reading that from cover to cover.

BOOKS: What are you looking forward to the most?

DUBUS: We are a close family, and our house in the woods is a central gathering place. About a month before the pandemic hit, I built this 16-foot-long pine table with fir legs. It seats 24 people, but nobody has been able to sit at it. What I’m looking forward to is having a big family dinner and filling every inch of that table.





