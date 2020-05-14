‘Here We Are’ covers Benjamin Taylor’s long friendship with Philip Roth

“I knew it had to be intimate and I knew that Philip’s voice, his verbatim voice, had to be at the center of it,” Taylor said.

In “Here We Are,” Benjamin Taylor writes about his long friendship with Philip Roth. He’d taken notes about their conversations over the years, which proved invaluable when he sat down to write the book about a year after Roth’s death in 2018.

Friendship between men is often downplayed or ignored. “It’s true that it’s talked about less,” Taylor said. “Love between men that’s not fueled by Eros. I think maybe it’s even rarer for there to be a great friendship between a gay man and a straight man, but that was never an impediment for Philip.”

The richness of their conversation was at the heart of the relationship, Taylor said. “He had all of American literature at his fingertips and all of American history. The United States was our big subject. He’d been a teacher. He remained a teacher. When he got going you were in a kind of seminar.”

Even as the junior partner in their friendship — Roth was his senior by 20 years — Taylor said, there wasn’t a feeling of intimidation. “I knew I was in the presence of genius, but it didn’t matter,” he said. “Insofar as we were friends, we were made equal by the emotion of friendship.”

What Roth himself would think of the project was “a question I did not allow myself to ask while writing,” Taylor said. The point of the book wasn’t about pleasing anyone. “I really wanted to tell the truth about an attachment that would have vanished into oblivion unless I did tell it. It’s the motive for memoir: to preserve something that otherwise would vanish.”

