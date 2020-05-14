Netflix slates Jeffrey Epstein documentary for May 27

I’m not surprised that Netflix has put together a four-part documentary about Jeffrey Epstein. But so quickly? “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” will be available for our viewing displeasure on May 27.

The series comes less than a year after Epstein died in a Manhattan jail while waiting to be tried on sex trafficking charges. Directed by Lisa Bryant, it’s based to some extent on James Patterson’s 2016 book about Epstein, called “Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy — The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein.”