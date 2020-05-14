New England Literary News

Scott Harney grew up in Charlestown, the first kid to attend Charlestown High School for all three years to go to Harvard, where he was a student of Robert Lowell’s. A posthumous collection of Harney’s poetry gathers his work — wise, honed, and richly felt — which was almost entirely unpublished during his life; he died, at age 63, last year. “ The Blood of San Gennaro ” (Arrowsmith) offers us a body of work that is clear-eyed, melancholic, that vibrates with the mystery under the matter-of-fact. Many of the poems are set around here, in Charlestown, in Somerville, at the Museum of Science, and many, too, in Italy. “Though prayers each day go up in smoke,/ our stung eyes climb each chimney and spire/ and search for a sky that could almost care.” In an elegant introduction, Harney’s partner, the Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Megan Marshall, writes of meeting him in that Lowell poetry workshop, and of his work shifting between the two modes of personalizing the universal or universalizing the personal. He believed “autobiography is embedded in every work of art,” and what we can take from these works of art is that of a man who spent a life loving, and therefore living through the pain of loss, and knowing that’s the cost, and loving and loving again. “I love this life because there is no other,/ the way I loved a girl who took me down an alley/ and let me press against her by the light/ of kitchen windows.”

Advertisement

Pilgrim’s pages

“What do we say when there’s nothing you can say? Surely this isn’t the meaning of spring,” writes Augustus Foy in the latest issue of The Pilgrim, the magazine produced by the Black Seed Writers Group, a group of homeless, transitional, and recently housed writers that meets every Tuesday in Boston led by author and Atlantic Monthly staff writer James Parker. Parker started the group in 2011, and the pandemic has made the lives of the writers and the people on the street in the city all the more precarious. The latest issue of The Pilgrim is shorter than usual, but no less potent, its pages filled with wisdom, lament, fear, and hope. James Van Looy writes of “the real connections we desperately need/ to be seen to be heard to be/ ALIVE /when we are all hanging there/ so normal on the great arms/ of space and time together.” There’s communion with the natural world and the rhythms of the night in Erik Davis’s piece on seeing shapeshifters — an owl, a coyote — in the quiet hours between 2 and 4 in the morning. In his opening letter, Parker writes of the guillotine that descended “between those who could afford to look after their bodies and those who couldn’t.” The website has recently been updated and the new issue is available for download for only $5. Of all the pandemic-themed essays, poems, responses pouring onto pages and sliding on our screens, these gathered here are the ones we are luckiest to have. As Laurel Lee Lambert writes, “Peace be with you./ And the rainbow sang a lullaby.” For more information on the Black Seed Writers and to purchase the latest issue, visit thepilgrim.org.

Advertisement

Prize poet

Cambridge resident, founder of the creative writing program at UMass Boston, poet, and translator Martha Collins has been awarded this year’s Poetry Society of America William Carlos Williams Award for her latest collection, “Because What Else Could I Do” (University of Pittsburgh). The prize honors a poetry collection published by a small, nonprofit, or university press. Judge Alice Fulton noted that “her singular aesthetic reaches its apogee in this sequence that witnesses personal devastation and testifies to the terrifying forces of love and grief.”

Advertisement

Coming Out

“Latitudes of Longing” by Shubhangi Swarup (One World)

“This Is One Way to Dance: Essays” by Sejal Shah (University of Georgia)

“Good Morning, Destroyer of Men’s Souls: A Memoir of Women, Addiction, and Love” by Nina Renata Aron (Crown)

Pick of the Week Paul Abruzzi at Jabberwocky Books in Newburyport, recommends “This Is Where I Leave You” by Jonathan Tropper (Dutton): “The story of a very dysfunctional family that must sit Shiva for a week when the patriarch dies. This is a group of people who have no business being together for that long. At once hilarious and poignant, Tropper has created a cast of characters you’ll recognize from your own life.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.







