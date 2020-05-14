HomeFront: ‘A Scooby gang caper (with wigs)’

COMFORT ZONE: For suggestions about navigating life during challenging times, turn to the Globe’s Comfort Zone section and share your own tips. Do you have a personal story to share? An act of kindness you want the world to know about? Advice or a hack to suggest that might help someone else deal with too much isolation or too much togetherness? E-mail details to the editors at arts@globe.com .

Welcome back to HomeFront, our temporary takeover of The Weekender. This week I was reminded not once but twice to look for the silver lining in the omnipresent pandemic clouds — not in so many words, but in observations that when we gather for important occasions and observations these days, we are “there” “with” people who would never have been able to attend a three-dimensional ceremony in The Before. It may seem like cold comfort as we plunge into the season of YouTube graduations and Zoom weddings, but comfort is comfort. Here are some entertainment options you may have more time to explore than you used to. Hey, another silver lining!

TV: On a list of current events that would freak out a time traveler, “Dakota Fanning’s little sister and the kid from ‘About a Boy’ star as Catherine the Great and Peter III” is nowhere near the top, but it’s on there somewhere. Elle Fanning plays Catherine and Nicholas Hoult her feckless husband in “The Great,” a 10-part Hulu miniseries written by Tony McNamara. Says Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, “Reality is rarely as funny as this sparkling period satire, set in mid-18th-century Russia amid a sneaky coup d’état that plays out like a Scooby gang caper (with wigs).”

This week’s Ask Matthew comes with a pep talk from the Globe’s TV matchmaker, who encourages you to give another shot to a suggestion that made a dull first impression. The Mindy Kaling brainchild “Never Have I Ever” is in the spotlight, but it’s just the latest example of series that took a little while to find their footing, including “Black Mirror.”

And as the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” winds down, Globe writer and editor Mark Feeney looks through a multidisciplinary lens and delivers a meditation on Michael Jordan, John Wayne, sports, movies, sports movies, and a number of other topics I’m not going to give away. Just trust me.

FILM: “Capone” stars Tom Hardy as the legendary gangster, and if that seems a bit off, well, the film “is certifiably nuts, not very good, and I couldn’t take my eyes off it," writes Globe film critic Ty Burr. Writer-director Josh Trank, “working with a groaning board of cinematic nods and influences,” garners 2½ stars for his latest effort, and Hardy is “mesmerizing to watch even when the movie around him is losing its mind.”

A less coherent effort, the Kristen Stewart vehicle “Seberg,” stars the indie darling as actress Jean Seberg, who “deserves to be known to a new generation,” Burr says, awarding two stars. But “under Benedict Andrews’s direction, the film feels studied and scattershot, lacking in focus, force, and energy,” and Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse’s script “has trouble keeping the momentum going.”

Michael Murphy’s new documentary, “Up From the Streets: New Orleans: City of Music,” is a “fine primer on the Crescent City,” Mark Feeney writes in a 2½-star review. “Only one place could have been the source of a democratic, rhythm-driven, highly accessible (even irresistible) popular music whose various permutations — jazz, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, rap, hip-hop — would rule the world’s ears and conquer its feet.”

And Burr returns from a dip into the archives with 10 films to watch if “you’re binged out on TV series and looking for a good, old-fashioned movie experience.” You guys, “A Very Long Engagement” is so good.

Blue Madonna, Bob Thompson, 1961 Bob Thompson/© Estate of Bob Thompson, Courtesy of Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, LLC, New York, NY

FINE ART: Globe art critic Murray Whyte visits Provincetown on this week’s Pilgrimage in search of Bob Thompson (1937-66). He “was a unique case: A Black painter in love with the epic sweep of classical myth and history — uncategorizable in an era where categories became tightly defined,” Whyte writes. “Thompson’s pictures bleed life, maybe all the more so given how cut short his was.”

ARTSALIVE: The new Globe initiative ArtsAlive curates exclusive content from local cultural institutions to tide you over while performance and exhibition spaces are closed. Featuring actors, musicians, conductors, singers, dancers, museum curators, and more, each video is a quick hit of creativity to brighten your day. This week, sing along with the Handel and Haydn Society and the Revels, and add Boston Ballet’s “Carmen” to your want-to-see list.

DANCE: Be on the lookout for “Refractive Choreographies” — drive-in-movie-style dance videos projected onto outdoor walls in a pop-up project by Urbanity Dance and MASARY Studios. Augmented by artificial intelligence and set to original music, the series premiered last week in the South End. “It was a really beautiful moment to be able to see this vision come together,” choreographer Meg Anderson tells Globe correspondent Karen Campbell.

MENTAL HEALTH: Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein’s Taking Care interview series puts clinician and parenting coach Joani Geltman in the hot seat. “It’s a dance — every relationship is a dance,” says the author of “A Survival Guide to Parenting Teens," who tackles readers’ quarantine questions and offers advice about sharing chores with college-age kids, coping strategies for a teen who’s afraid to leave the house, and more.

A bluebird perched on a branch at Mass Audubon's Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

BIRDS: Yes, birds. Two items! “I’m learning to see with my ears,” Ty Burr writes in explaining his embrace of the intricacies of birdsong. Under the tutelage of a more experienced friend, he’s gone from dabbling to borderline fluent, and he makes it all sound exceptionally peaceful: “It helps to think of yourself as an immense receptive device and little more — a giant ear, connected to nothing.”

“Free as a bird” is always a good way to feel. Find some real-life examples during Mass Audubon’s Bird-at-home-a-thon, the sequester-friendly iteration of the popular annual activity. “When you put hundreds of people out bird-watching on a given day in the best month for birding, that’s a lot of eyes looking,” Mass Audubon’s Wayne Peterson tells Globe correspondent Grace Griffin. Find your binoculars by Friday evening.

FOOD & DINING: The latest installment in Globe food writer Devra First’s Cooking From Home series mixes tradition and innovation — whipping up family recipes with friends over video chat. “There are people I love with whom I never talk about food," she writes. "But, in truth, food is at least a thread in most of my close relationships.” This week’s relationships are with chicken adobo and potato kibbeh.

BOOKS: In the alternate reality where a young Hillary Rodham washed Bill Clinton right out of her hair, Curtis Sittenfeld’s “Rodham” imagines the exes battling for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. The latest novel from the author of the Laura Bush roman-a-clef “American Wife” is “the sharper book by far, depicting the realities of American politics as well as an astute portrait of the candidate,” writes Globe reviewer Clea Simon.

And it’s not too late to catch up on the new novella by best-selling author Ben Mezrich, “The Mechanic,” which the Globe’s been running a chapter at a time. Set in Boston, the mystery wraps up next week.

COMEDY: The parameters Globe correspondent James Sullivan set for this comedy playlist — no quarantine, political, or off-color content — sound nearly impossible, but he turns up a dozen gems. Kicking off with Aparna Nancherla, the list includes Maria Bamford, Patton Oswalt, local treasure Kelly MacFarland, and of course John Mulaney. “Short and sweet, and silly," Sullivan writes. "Because we’re all getting a little dotty.”

