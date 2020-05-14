What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

JASON ISBELL AND AMANDA SHIRES Brooklyn Bowl Nashville was supposed to open in March, but COVID-19 nixed that; now, to celebrate the release of “Reunions,” the new album from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, the alt-country power couple of Isbell and Shires will christen the stage with an acoustic livestream . May 15, 8 p.m. On fans.com .

BLOCK BY BLOCKWEST Social distancing doesn’t apply in Minecraft, where this virtual music festival of punk and indie rock bands including Pussy Riot, IDLES, and Cherry Glazerr goes live at 3 p.m. on May 16. For those unfamiliar with Minecraft, the festival provides a tutorial on its website; you’ll need the actual game to explore the festival grounds, but the three stages will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch. All proceeds go to the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund. www.blockbyblockwest.com

Classical

NOTES OF HOPE Taking her cue from the nightly applause for medical workers, pianist Gloria Chien has organized a new series of short performances by Boston musicians and ensembles, broadcasted to hospitals and streamed online every night at 7. Friday will feature violinist Robyn Bollinger and friends; Saturday brings violinist Adrian Anantawan; and Sunday features violist Kim Kashkashian. notesofhope.org

ALONE TOGETHER Violinist Jennifer Koh has launched this ambitious commissioning project to support established and emerging composers during the coronavirus crisis. She premieres a selection of the newly written works every Saturday night at 7 via livestream from her home. This weekend brings premieres by Katherine Balch, Tania León, Angélica Negrón, and Andrew Norman.facebook.com/jenniferkohviolin or youtube.com/jenniferkohviolin

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

YOU LIVE, YOU LEARN: A NIGHT WITH ALANIS MORISSETTE AND ‘JAGGED LITTLE PILL’ Morissette will cohost this one-hour benefit for the Actors Fund’s COVID-19 emergency relief initiatives on May 19 at 8 p.m., on the musical’s Facebook and YouTube channels: facebook.com/jaggedmusical and youtube.com/jaggedmusical. The event will feature performances by the cast of “Jagged Little Pill,’’ the musical based on Morissette’s 1995 album, which premiered at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater in 2018 before moving on to Broadway last year. Taking part in conversations during "You Live, You Learn'’ will be ART artistic director Diane Paulus, who helms the stage version of “Jagged Little Pill’’; bookwriter Diablo Cody; choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui; and orchestrator Tom Kitt.

SEE YOU YESTERDAY The latest in ArtsEmerson’s “Together Apart’’ digital series features 19 Cambodian performers who deploy their acrobatic skills and other circus arts to give theatrical form to a real-life nightmare: the genocide perpetrated by the Khmer Rouge in the 1970s. It can be streamed through May 24 at togetherapartae.com. In my Globe review of the US premiere last May of this Global Arts Corps production, presented by ArtsEmerson at the Paramount Center, I described “See You Yesterday’’ as “a devastatingly powerful work of remembrance, of empathy, and of tribute to a nation’s resilience.’’

THE ENCOUNTER When this solo work by Simon McBurney was presented on Broadway four years ago, it drew raves for its immersive sound design and for McBurney’s portrayal of a National Geographic photojournalist who journeys deep into the Brazilian rain forest in 1969, intent on finding and photographing the indigenous Mayoruna tribe. Copresented by Brooklyn-based St. Ann’s Warehouse and London-based theater troupe Complicité, “The Encounter’’ will be available for free streaming at stannswarehouse.org/the-encounter from May 15 at 2 p.m. through May 22 at 5 p.m.

DON AUCOIN

Dance

DANCE CAMERA WEST While many organizations are combing through historical archives to post past offerings, this virtual streamed festival showcases an array of premieres unveiled during the January 2020 celebration in Los Angeles. Through a partnership with OVID.TV, the festival offers an international selection of dance films in a striking diversity of styles, from narratives like the heartfelt “Ali” to visual stunners like Pauline Rutman’s mesmerizing “Humana.” Through June 1. $12 for seven-day access. vhx.ovid.tv/products/dance-camera-west

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

THE GETTY Perched high above Interstate 405 in the mountains of west Los Angeles, the Getty museum was never the easiest place to get to. None of that matters now, with all but its virtual doors closed, and with wonderfully free access to its various riches. Maybe you’ve already taken its enormously popular challenge to re-create masterpieces from the collection with random household objects. But if you’re someone who likes to go deep, the Getty has made more than 300 of its exhibition catalogs available for free digital download. Just as helpful is the museums’s up-to-date “the iris” blog, which offers a step-by-step guide to the virtual offerings, including current exhibitions “Michelangelo: Mind of a Master” and a personal favorite “Käthe Kollwitz: Prints, Process, Politics.” blogs.getty.edu/iris

ALL DRESSED UP WITH NOWHERE TO GO The New American Paintings quarterly has spotlighted emerging artists for more than 25 years. Steven Zevitas, owner of Boston’s Steven Zevitas Gallery and the magazine’s publisher, called upon NAP alumni for this exhibition, which is by turns steamy, aching, and deliciously skewed. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will go to artists’ relief funds. Artists include Alexandria Smith, Eddie Martinez, and Jordan Seaberry. Through May 31. www.stevenzevitasgallery.com/

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

COMEDY QUARANTINE This digital club organized by Naked Comedy Productions (no relation to ImprovBoston’s “Naked Comedy Showcase”) runs shows every weeknight. It’s free to watch, and the comics are supported by viewer tips. Up Friday night is Boston favorite Mehran Khaghani, plus Debra DiGiovanni, Wendi Starling, and Julia Loken. May 15, 10 p.m. Instagram: @comedyquarantine

COAST TO COAST ROAST An ambitious project for a challenging time, this roast battle pits 48 comics from 24 cities against each other in a series of digital shows on Zoom, hosted by Mark Normand and former Boston comic Joe List. On the slate for Friday are Dan Crohn and Will Noonan representing Boston against Tony Deyo and Mike Recine of New York City. Check the website for info on other rounds and ticket packages. May 15, 8:30 p.m. $7.99. www.heliumpresents.com

BEST OF BOSTON STAND-UP The Virtual Comedy Network, which released the “Best of Boston Stand-Up, Vol. 1” album last year, continues to spotlight local comics with this showcase show, featuring Corey Rodrigues, Dan Crohn, Kelly MacFarland, and Laura Severse. May 21, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

KIDS BINGO NIGHT This evening of virtual bingo is just for kids and comes with the prospect of prizes — gift cards, video games, even money. Participants will receive a bingo board and meeting code for the videoconferencing app Zoom. Plus, 25 percent of the ticket proceeds help teachers buy distance learning supplies. May 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $10, www.eventbrite.com

BOARD GAME DESIGN CLASS Kids can explore the history of board games and learn how to make their own laser-cut board game complete with a rule book, game pieces, and box in this class. The course is taught twice a week for one month starting Tuesday. The Brookline Makery will deliver the necessary materials to the doorsteps of participants located within 3 miles of the shop. May 19-June 19, 3-4:40 p.m., $340, www.brooklinemakery.com

CONCERT FOR OUR CITY Watch the streamed performance of the Boston Symphony Orchestra with the family on the final nights it is available. The 90-minute concert was taped at Symphony Hall on Feb. 16 after the group’s tour to East Asia was canceled over mounting concerns of coronavirus. The video will be removed on May 20. Until May 20, free. www.bso.org

DITI KOHLI

Cancellation announcements this week

Lowell Summer Music Series

Rockport Music summer concerts and events

Gloucester Stage Company’s season