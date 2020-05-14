All bets will remain off at Mass. casinos until at least June 1

Massachusetts casinos will remain closed at least until June, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission decided Thursday — confirming the expectations of an industry that has little hope of being in the first wave of businesses to reopen in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission made the decision after a lengthy discussion with the operators of Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park. The three facilities laid out their plans for aggressive cleaning, social distancing, and other public health measures to manage the risk of COVID-19 whenever they do reopen.

The commission had previously ordered casinos, which closed on March 15, to stay shuttered through May 18, the date that Governor Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory will expire.