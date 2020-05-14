A new Newport hotel, plus new ways to experience Berlin from home (even the nightclubs)

A new kind of Newport hotel is scheduled to make its soft debut in late May. Say goodbye to stuffy, gilded (and expensive) accommodations and say hello to The Wayfinder Hotel’s contemporary take on coastal style. Created by a group of local chefs, bartenders, artists, designers, and entrepreneurs who want to redefine the Newport experience, the hotel is a leading development in the city’s North End. Visitors can enjoy 197 spacious rooms stocked with regionally focused amenities such as locally made snacks, crafted soap bath products from Shore Soap, and luxury linens by Matouk. Several grand opening deals are available. You can buy now and stay later with the “Travel Is a Gift” offer. Call the hotel to purchase a gift card of $100 or more, and receive upgrade upon arrival, locally sourced surprise amenity, and 25 percent off one meal at the hotel’s Nomi Park, a full-service, all-day eatery, serving a medley of classic bites and refined cuisine. Rates from $199. 401-849-9880, www.thewayfinderhotel.com

Jade Mountain

THERE:

“BONDS” BENEFIT HOTEL INDUSTRY AND TRAVELERS

A new initiative, Buy Now, Stay Later, encourages travelers to help support those working in the hotel industry, such as housekeepers, hosts, bartenders, concierges and everyone in between. How it works: Simply purchase a $100 hotel “bond” today at one of the participating hotels. After a 60-day maturation period, the bond will be valued at $150. Consumers can purchase multiple bonds for each hotel, meaning $500 would be worth $750 in 60 days. (Check with each hotel for purchase limits.) Once hotels are ready for booking, you can schedule a stay at a later date. All bookings go directly to each hotel. (No money passes through the linking website.) Almost 300 properties across the world are participating, including Eastwind Hotel & Bar in the Catskills; Casa Violeta in Tulum, Mexico; LondonHouse in Chicago; Cuyama Buckhorn in California; Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet resorts in Saint Lucia; Hotel Providence in Paris; and many more. Consumers can purchase bonds through Aug. 31. buynowstaylater.com

BERLIN CULTURE CAPTURED

So, you’ve finished all three seasons of “Babylon Berlin” on Netflix. Now what? A currently streaming range of Berlin’s cultural experiences should satisfy your craving to visit this vibrant destination. The Berlin Philharmonic is offering classical music fans a number of free performances via its Digital Concert Hall (www.digitalconcerthall.com/en/home). Continue enjoying culture from your couch with Visit Berlin’s stream from theaters and stages (www.visitberlin.de/en/blog/berlin-stages-continue-playing-online). For a social city known for its nightlife, the shutdown of club culture might seem a tough challenge. But no worries: United We Stream beams a digital club right to your home, including live DJ sets, music, and performances (en.unitedwestream.berlin). Fans of art and architecture can virtually explore 35 rooms of The Bode Museum, one of Berlin’s top tourism sites. Seamlessly stitching together 62 photographs, each providing a 360-degree panorama, the museum tour captures nearly the entire ground floor and a great deal of the first floor, and provides information on 850 sculptures and paintings, and more than 300 links to SMB-digital, the online database of the national Museums Berlin (bode360.smb.museum).

EVERYWHERE:

STAYING SAFE IN THE SUNSHINE

As the weather warms and you get outside for (socially distant) hiking, biking and other healthy exercise, don’t forget the sun’s strength and that the UV index in May is similar to that in August. Bü performance sunscreens (inspired by the beaches in Malibu) feature a convenient micro-spray “WOWmist” applicator designed to apply a smooth and invisible layer of broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. No-touch application makes it convenient to use; just spray and dry. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic with antioxidant Vitamin E. Irritants such as fragrance, oil, alcohol, PABA and preservatives have been eliminated, making it fine for use on sensitive skin and for kids. From $9. www.busunscreen.com

ChappyWrap offers cozy ways to snuggle on the couch while dreaming about your favorite destinations.

COZY BLANKETS MAP YOUR TRAVEL DREAMS

ChappyWrap, a mother-daughter owned New England-based blanket company, offers cozy ways to snuggle on the couch while dreaming about your favorite destinations. In the “Places Collection,” plush cotton-blend blankets feature maps of treasured vacation spots such as Maine, the Cape and Islands, Long Island Sound, Chesapeake Bay, and more. To ensure long-lasting softness, each blanket is produced by a detailed weaving process on a Jacquard loom. Additional collections pay homage to their New England roots with appropriately themed names including Brant Point Blues, Long Wharf Herringbone Navy, and Lobster Shack. And, once we’re traveling again, they’re perfect for picnics, beaches, camping, and more. Available in three sizes: Original (60 inches by 80 inches); Midi (40 inches by 60 inches); and Mini (30 inches by 40 inches). $55-$135. chappywrap.com/collections/the-places-collection

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.