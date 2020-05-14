Oprah and Barack Obama headline star-studded virtual graduations this weekend. Here’s how to watch.

Who doesn’t want Oprah Winfrey as their graduation speaker? Now, millions of students across America have the chance. The famed talk-show host and author will speak to the Class of 2020 on Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Many celebrities, including Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X , Simone Biles , and others will also share their advice and wishes for graduates, and singer Miley Cyrus will perform her hit song, “The Climb.”

The coronavirus halted a treasured spring ritual for high school and college seniors and their families: commencement ceremonies. This year, fewer schools are holding in-person processions and diploma hand-offs, and many graduates will turn the tassel in the quiet of their living rooms. To help make it special, a host of luminaries will take on graduation duties, leading virtual and televised ceremonies for students across the country. Actors, athletes, celebrities, and public officials have organized star-studded events marking the moment, two of which take place Friday and Saturday. Here are what they’re going to look like and where you can watch them:

The ceremony will air on Facebook Watch and be available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights from the ceremony will be posted on the official @instagram account.

Advertisement

Former President Barack Obama will address 2020 high school graduates on Saturday, May 16. The commercial-free, one hour event will air widely on television and online. NYT

#GraduateTogether: America Honors the High School Class of 2020

Produced by NBA legend Lebron James, this graduation special will be a one-hour, commercial-free event, complete with a commencement address from former President Barack Obama. The messages, performances, and vignettes featured during the ceremony were each chosen by a group of high school students and teachers. Seniors can also submit portraits of themselves using a special Snapchat Lens for the largest-ever high school yearbook.

Featured guests of the night include comedian Kevin Hart, The Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, Megan Rapinoe, Bad Bunny, Malala Yousafzai, Charli D’Amelio, Yara Shahidi, David Dobrik, Pharrell Williams, and many more.

Families can tune in on Saturday, May 16, at 8 p.m ET on almost any channel — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, The CW, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, Freeform, MSNBC, and Univision. Or, they can see it at 11 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, and Youtube. There will also be an after-party (9-11 p.m.) and an after after-party (12-2 a.m.) on TikTok with DJ Dillon Francis.

Advertisement

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.











