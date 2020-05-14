Maine scuttles residency requirement for pot businesses

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s state marijuana office is not going to enforce a residency requirement for business operators looking for recreational cannabis business licenses.

The change is the result of a legal agreement between Wellness Connection of Maine and the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, the Portland Press Herald reported. Wellness Connection filed a lawsuit in March challenging the constitutionality of the residency requirement.

Wellness Connection is the largest medical cannabis company in the state, and it is controlled by an out-of-state investor.