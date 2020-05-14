A baby is born before first responders arrive

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At about 8:30 p.m. May 3, the Easton Fire Department was called to a home on Turnpike Street for a report of a pregnant woman who was in labor. But the baby wasn’t waiting for anyone, and ended up being delivered before the fire department arrived. When paramedic Jeff Dupuis and Lieutenant Jon Carroll arrived at the scene on Engine 12, the mother, Kaylee Sims, had already given birth in her home to a baby girl. Kaylee’s mother, Michelle, and father, Robert Stappen, a local paramedic, assisted with the delivery. Dupuis and Carroll checked the baby to make sure she was breathing properly and cleaned her off while they waited for the ambulance to arrive. Fire officials said the baby, Elizabeth Marie Stappen, was born healthy and weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces. Easton fire paramedics then took the mom and her newborn to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Both mom and baby were released from the hospital and are doing well. The next day, members of the Easton Fire Department dropped off diapers for her. Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge praised Dupuis and Carroll for their efforts, and said they will receive pink stork pins for their actions. “We are extremely proud of Dupuis and Carroll for their outstanding job on scene,” Partridge said. "Their professionalism, knowledge, training, and quick responses ensured that the mother and baby were safe after the unanticipated birth and while awaiting transport to the hospital. They did an outstanding job, and I am extremely proud.”

THE CASE OF THE MISSING PET TURTLES

At 3:58 p.m. March 27, a Bridgewater police cruiser responded to a Spring Street address where roommates were arguing about the disappearance of three turtles. But the dispute didn’t last long. According to a tweet by police, about four hours later, at 7:56 p.m., the caller told police that his three turtles were returned to him safely in a Roche Bros. brown paper bag.

THE STRANGE TIMES WE LIVE IN

At 12:30 p.m. May 4, Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech spoke with a man who said his motor vehicle had been broken into overnight. He said it was parked in a garage on Worcester Street and nothing was taken except for two things, which, given the current coronavirus pandemic, suddenly have become invaluable: an N95 mask and a pair of clear plastic goggles. The incident remains under investigation.

WHEEL THEFTS

Police in Medford are trying to catch thieves who have been stealing wheels and airbags from parked vehicles. There has been a rash of these thefts in the city since Sept. 23, 2019, according to police. “In some cases both airbags and all 4 wheels were stolen from the same cars," Lieutenant Paul F. Covino said. “In other cases, just the wheels were taken or just the airbags were taken.” The primary targets have been late model Honda Accords, but similar thefts have also been reported on Honda Civics and Toyota vehicles. There are usually two to three people involved in the thefts, which take some time and effort. “They are cautious in how they proceed,” he said. "They have taken up to 1½ hours to take the 4 wheels off a car.” The thefts have occurred between the hours of midnight and 4:30 a.m., and Medford police are asking residents who hear noises or see a stranger in their neighborhood — especially during those hours — to call the police station at 781-395-1212. Use 911 only if it is an emergency.

GASSING UP IN A HURRY

At 10:48 a.m. March 14, Wilmington police received a call from someone who reported that a truck had fueled up at the Mobil gas station the night before and drove off with the gas pump still attached, which caused damage and left a “large mess” on the property, according to the log entry. Police took a report.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.