Blaze damages multi-family home in Lawrence; seven displaced

“Heavy fire was coming out of the second floor on the left and right side of the house when we got there," Moriarty said. “Everybody who had been in the building was in a parking lot.”

Firefighters were alerted of a blaze at 11 Lowell St. when a driver pulled over and rang the doorbell of the city’s central fire station at 5:14 p.m., Moriarty said. The driver told firefighters there were flames coming from a multi-family home two blocks away from the station, and crews quickly made their way to the scene, Moriarty said.

Seven people were displaced after flames tore through a multi-family home in Lawrence Wednesday afternoon, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

Crews from Lawrence, Andover, Methuen, Dracut, North Andover, Haverhill, and Lowell battled the blaze, which started on the second floor, Moriarty said.

Flames tore through the second and third floors of the the three-unit home. Moriarty said firefighters had to do a lot of physical work from the interior of the building to knock down flames that were inside the walls.

“They had to pull open floors and ceilings, and it was a tight space," Moriarty said. "They had to get in there with the air packs and it was very tough because the fire was in the walls of an old home with a wood frame.”

The fire was out by 7:45 p.m., Moriarty said. No one was injured.

The home sustained about $200,000 in damage, Moriarty said. All seven residents have been displaced and are finding new housing arrangements with help from the American Red Cross, he said.

According to town assessing records, the one story home was built in 1900 and, including the land, is valued at $302,800.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

