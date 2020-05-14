Boat capsizes, fisherman rescued off coast of Hyannis

A man who was fishing for squid off the coast of Hyannis was rescued after his boat capsized Thursday morning, fire officials said.

At 9:51 a.m., the fire department received a report of a vessel in distress off Hyannisport Jetty, according to Hyannis Fire Lieutenant Ryan Clough. Fire officials were told a boat had flipped over, and a person wearing a life jacket was in the water.

Barnstable officers, Hyannis firefighters, and the harbormaster arrived on scene within 10 minutes and rescued the man, who was about 100 feet from the jetty, Clough said. The man was brought to the land with no injuries and was not brought to the hospital. No other people were in the boat, fire officials said.