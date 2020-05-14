From the boat to your plate, Lobstah Mac N Cheese tops the menu at Fresh City Meals

Where does “The Elizabeth Ann Lobstah Mac N Cheese” come from? For his meal delivery business, Pete Minich of Scituate buys the key ingredient from lobsterman Tom Patterson, captain of the Elizabeth Ann.

The ultimate comfort food is on the menu of refrigerated/heat-and-serve dishes that can be ordered online at Fresh City Meals (freshcity.com) and delivered throughout Greater Boston.

Minich also provides free meals to nurses and other essential workers through his $5 Front Line Meals program, which is supported by customer donations. Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Minich specialized in business catering.