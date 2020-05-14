Cambridge police patrolman honored nearly 109 years after he died on duty

Patrolman Thomas Dynan is one of 307 police officers whose names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday, Cambridge Police said in a statement. The memorial, located in Washington D.C., lists the names of more than 22,000 American police officers who have died in the line of duty.

A Cambridge police patrolman who died when he was struck by a streetcar while on duty was finally honored for his sacrifice Wednesday night — nearly 109 years after his death.

Cambridge Patrolman Thomas Dynan was killed while on duty on New Year's Eve in 1911.

On Dec. 31, 1911, Dynan had just finished responding to a call for service when he was hit by the streetcar at the intersection of Main Street and First Street in Kendall Square. The 30-year veteran of the force, age 60 at the time, was knocked down by the streetcar’s fender and fractured his skull when his head slammed against the pavement.

His death would go largely unrecognized for the next century.

Advertisement

That changed about three years ago, when Officer Stephen Lyons discovered that Dynan had likely died while on duty, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge Police.

Lyons came across information about Dynan’s death when he was doing research on Sergeant Charles E. Bradley.

Bradley was a Cambridge police officer who was struck and killed by a skidding car on Massachusetts Avenue during a winter storm in 1934. Lyons discovered information about Dynan’s death as the department was petitioning to add Bradley’s name to the memorial, Warnick said.

“When we realized that Patrolman Dynan had never been recognized for his line of duty death, we made a commitment to ensure that he was appropriately and respectfully honored,” said Commissioner Branville Bard, Jr. in the statement.

Lyons found news reports from the Cambridge Chronicle about Dynan’s death, and the department was able to petition for the patrolman’s name to be added to the memorial after one his distant relatives stepped forward and verified that the had died while on the job.

Advertisement

Warnick said the relative emailed the department about Dynan after reading a story about Bradley in the Globe.

Dynan joins eight other Cambridge police officers who are already listed on the memorial, including Bradley and MIT police officer Sean Collier, who was shot and killed by the Boston Marathon bombers in April 2013.

Warnick said it is never too late to honor these fallen officers.

“[Dynan] was working on New Years Eve the night he died, and he probably just wanted to be home with his family,” Warnick said. “But he was out working and ultimately lost his life. Because of that, we feel it’s very important to remember him and honor the sacrifice he made.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.