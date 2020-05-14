Check out the creative ways some high schools are honoring the class of 2020

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I definitely need restaurant recommendations for outdoor dining next week. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island added 221 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,835. We know that 462 people have died, 269 are in the hospital, and 68 are in intensive care.

ICYMI: Rhode Island added 221 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,835. We know that 462 people have died, 269 are in the hospital, and 68 are in intensive care.

President Obama is set to deliver a commencement address to the nation’s high school seniors Saturday night that will air on all of the major television networks, the latest effort to recognize students who are likely to miss out on the traditional experience of walking across a stage to receive their diploma this year.

In Rhode Island, many districts are still putting together their own graduation plans, but it’s safe to say none of them will go on as normal. The Department of Education is already scheduled to hold a statewide celebration that will air on Rhode Island PBS on June 15, but here’s a sneak peek for how certain schools are planning to honor the class of 2020.

East Providence

Superintendent Kathryn Crowley

We will be taping the students walking across the stage, pre-recording all student speeches, and pre-recording all greetings the last week of May. It will be shown on Capitol TV and streamed June 6 at 6 p.m. We are following all the guidelines set forth by the governor, Department of Health, and Department of Education. We will be having a celebratory parade June 7 starting at 12 p.m., abiding by all regulations of social distancing.

Cranston

Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse

The planned ceremony will be a hybrid ceremony resulting in a virtual piece commemorating the class of 2020. It honors the students’ requests that they be allowed to celebrate their graduation in their own schools rather than an alternative location. The student and keynote speaker speeches will be pre-recorded and edited into the final product. Seniors at all three Cranston high schools will be given appointment times to arrive at their school in cap and gown, along with two guests of their choice. They will be filmed walking across the stage, will receive their diploma jacket, and have their photograph taken, all before leaving the building and another graduate entering. A final product will be edited and made available for viewing.

Providence

Superintendent Harrison Peters

Providence high schools will use the same online format to stage their own virtual graduations in June. Online graduations allow individual students to be recognized for their accomplishments without risking a breach of social distancing guidelines. In making this decision, PPSD prioritized the safety of students and the school community above all other considerations. Moreover, we felt strongly that every Providence senior should be offered the same opportunities to celebrate their accomplishments regardless of which public high school they attend.

Bishop Hendricken

Principal Mark Deciccio

While we’re still working on the finer details, our plan to honor the class of 2020 includes a drive-thru and drive-in celebration. The evening will kick-off with a special car parade of graduates and their respective families through campus with a faculty honor guard along the route. Then, the festivities will transition to Aldrich Mansion for a drive-in graduation ceremony with live addresses from the valedictorian, salutatorian, and administration followed by a special video presentation featuring each senior in his cap and gown. Immediately following the ceremony, the evening will finish off with a special light show overlooking Narragansett Bay.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is floating the idea of testing tourists in Rhode Island this summer, but hospitality leaders around the region were divided on whether the idea of widely expanding testing offers a road map to saving the summer tourism industry or places unfair expectations on hotels and restaurants to offer health care services that their employees aren’t qualified to deliver.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick writes that the shooting that killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia reminds Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune of the partner she lost to a stray bullet while also feeding fears for her son, a high school runner.

⚓ The Rhode Island Foundation’s Neil Steinberg has an important op-ed in the Globe urging state leaders to not settle for just a “new normal,” but focus on a “better future” for all.

⚓ My colleagues Shirley Leung and Larry Edelman have a smart piece in the paper today explaining that a growing number of scientists, economists, and business leaders have eschewed all-or-nothing thinking as they map out approaches to a new normal with COVID-19 until there is a vaccine.

⚓ A rare and mysterious inflammatory syndrome afflicting as many as 100 children in New York has emerged in Massachusetts, upending prevailing notions about COVID-19′s impact on the young, who were initially thought to be largely spared of serious illness from the coronavirus outbreak.

⚓ The Cape isn’t quite ready for Memorial Day, Hanna Krueger reports.

⚓ If you just can’t wait any longer for baseball season to begin, Chad Finn has an excellent piece breaking down nine key points of the plan that has emerged.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ The House Finance Committee returns to work today to discuss the state’s massive budget hole.

⚓ Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will answer all of your questions about the presidential primary in a Facebook Live discussion at 2 p.m.

⚓ Do you ️♥ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible.

Thanks for reading.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map!









Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.