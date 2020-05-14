Driver distracted by dog crashes into tractor trailer in Newburyport

A 31-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on High Street in Newburyport when he became distracted by his dog in the front seat and collided with a tractor trailer Thursday morning, injuring himself and a child, officials said.

The man was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck that veered into the westbound lane, and collided with the tractor trailer at about 10:10 a.m., Newburyport police and fire said in a joint press release.

The front wheel of the pickup truck was ripped off and the first set of wheels after the driver’s door of the tractor trailer were pushed back and out of alignment during the crash.