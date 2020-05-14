Former artistic director of bankrupt Boston Children’s Theatre sues for wages

The assertion about being fired drew an immediate rebuke from Jim Solomon, who took the helm of the theater’s board of directors at about the same time a group of former students sent an anonymous e-mail alleging inappropriate behavior by Clark. The organization filed for bankruptcy protection in November and announced it was closing its doors .

In the complaint filed Tuesday in Essex Superior Court, Clark claimed he was terminated from his job without cause and was due $45,000 in severance, six months of health insurance payments, plus $182,252 in unpaid wages dating back to 2017.

Burgess Clark, the former artistic director of the Boston Children’s Theatre, who was accused last year of inappropriate behavior by more than a dozen former students , has filed a lawsuit against the nonprofit organization alleging he is owed more than $227,000 in unpaid wages and severance pay.

“I would gladly testify that Burgess Clark resigned his position,” Solomon said Thursday.

The board has said Clark resigned his position on Oct. 29, two days before it received the unsigned e-mail from the former students. About two weeks later, 10 of the former students added their names to the e-mail and sent it to the board of directors a second time.

Clark didn’t respond Thursday to requests for comment and his lawyer declined to comment.

He is the fourth former children’s theater employee to sue in state court over unpaid wage allegations.

Beverly residents Tessa Wolfe, the theater’s former education director, and Austin Davy, the former music supervisor, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Norfolk Superior Court that they are owed a total of nearly $29,000 in unpaid compensation. Another former employee, John Pension of Tallahassee, Fla., sued in Boston Municipal Court, claiming he is owed $5,690. The cases are pending.

In court papers filed last December in US Bankruptcy Court in Boston, Boston Children’s Theatre said it had $23,800 in assets and $543,581 in liabilities. The organization operated in Beverly and Boston.

Michael Van Dam, who represents the troupe in bankruptcy court, said Thursday that Clark is not a creditor. The bankruptcy case is pending.

Clark’s lawsuit names the theater group, Solomon, and three other former members of the board of directors as defendants.

“The company has a long history of not paying Mr. Clark correctly,” the complaint said. “In fact, the Company’s failure to pay Mr. Clark all of his earned wages dates back to 2013.”

Clark alleged he repeatedly complained about not being paid and has tried unsuccessfully to persuade the state attorney general’s office to intervene on his behalf.

“The Defendants’ refusal to pay wages to the Plaintiff has resulted in a windfall for the Company,” the complaint said.

Clark became artistic director of Boston Children’s Theatre in October 2008 after a four-year stint as director of education and children’s programs at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly.

The accusations against Clark included accounts from three former Boston Children’s Theatre students who said they were kissed or inappropriately touched by him during private lessons in Beverly or at his second home in Walden, Vt. The alleged conduct occurred when most of the students were 14 to 18 years old.

Their allegations were reported last fall to Beverly police and the Essex district attorney’s office. Four former students also told the Globe that they had approached the Suffolk district attorney’s office. One of those former students also spoke with police in Vermont.

Solomon said Thursday that no criminal charges have been filed. He said the theater’s former executive director, Toby Schine, hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations, but the review was halted because the group’s insurer refused to pay for it. Schine and the theater parted ways shortly before the organization filed for bankruptcy.

In 2017, Clark briefly stopped working for the theater group during a controversy over his decision to incorporate a brief nude scene in a production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” that he was directing.

Dale Wasserman’s 1963 stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel doesn’t call for nudity, but Clark included it in a scene in which a 21-year-old actor playing the main character, Randle McMurphy, dropped a towel from around his waist as an expression of defiance against dictatorial Nurse Ratched.

Toward the end of the “Cuckoo’s Nest” run, Clark told the Globe at the time, some board members demanded that he delete the scene. Clark refused and, angered by what he saw as an attempt at censorship, decided to quit, the Globe reported in 2017.

A deal was later reached in which Clark consented to be laid off but returned to his job. Several board members resigned during the episode.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.